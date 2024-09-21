This Is What Kelly Ripa Is Like Off Air

Kelly Ripa is arguably the queen of daytime TV, reigning supreme since she first debuted on "Live" in 2001 alongside Regis Philbin. For decades, she's been a fixture of many TV watchers' morning routines, a chipper and charming constant in an ever-changing world. While she's without question a very famous, very successful, and very wealthy star, she's managed to keep her feet planted on the ground.

Advertisement

"I'm like any working mom," Ripa told Good Housekeeping in 2010. "When I'm at work, I'm remembering what I forgot to do for the kids, and when I'm with the kids, I'm remembering what I forgot to do at work." A little less than a decade later, she told The Cut that she had a strong appreciation for having older kids because it made her work-life balance more manageable. "There was a 15-year period where I went to work and then I'd head right to my kids' school or a sporting event or made sure I was at the concert," she said.

Needless to say, Ripa doesn't slow down when cameras aren't rolling. Here's what else we know about her life behind the scenes.