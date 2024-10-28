Trump And Melania's Awkward Cheek Kiss Moment Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
With days left until the big vote, presidential candidate Donald J. Trump is pulling out all the stops, including one in New York City. On October 27, a rally was held at Madison Square Garden and featured multiple speakers, including Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, and yes, the former first lady herself, Melania Trump.
Melania's regular absence from her husband's campaign trail has raised red flags for months, but with election day closing in, she's been appearing more frequently at public events. And with this latest in the city she calls home, it was near impossible for her to avoid popping up in a zebra-print dress (another turn in Melania's style transformation) to say a few words and welcome Trump to the podium for his own speech.
When the former president approached Melania on stage, he held his arms wide open, as if he was going in for an affectionate embrace. Melania did the same, in her own reserved manner. But it wasn't an intimate, familiar moment between husband and wife. What happened involved a firm shoulder grab, a rib skimming, and a very awkward cheek kiss that seemed to be directed by Melania, and not a regular occurrence for the couple at all.
The couple's kiss was anything but romantic
When Donald J. Trump approached his wife on stage at Madison Square Garden during a campaign rally, he leaned toward her, his puckered lips waving over her face like a fly looking for a place to land. Melania held her own lips stiff and straight, with direct aim to his cheek. Trump finally got a clue and went along with his wife's double-cheek kiss. He then added a third cheek-to-cheek moment to whisper something in her ear.
Their intimate moment was anything but natural looking and romantic, with comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, aiming a spotlight on all their apparent unfamiliarity with each other. "You can just feel the love pulsating through their passionate embrace," noted one X user with no small amount of sarcasm. Others pointed out Trump shows more affection to his daughter Ivanka Trump, and many shared theories about what he whispered in her ear, including that payment for her appearance had been deposited at the bank.
To make matters even more uncomfortable, singer Lee Greenwood was on stage with the couple, singing "Proud to be an American" in person. Trump and Melania had to stand together while the crooner sang the entire song, the couple holding hands and waving at the crowd. When Greenwood finally finished, they had to get close again for a kiss goodbye. And it was just as awkward as the first time.