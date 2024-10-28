Trump And Melania's Awkward Cheek Kiss Moment Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

With days left until the big vote, presidential candidate Donald J. Trump is pulling out all the stops, including one in New York City. On October 27, a rally was held at Madison Square Garden and featured multiple speakers, including Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, and yes, the former first lady herself, Melania Trump.

Advertisement

Melania's regular absence from her husband's campaign trail has raised red flags for months, but with election day closing in, she's been appearing more frequently at public events. And with this latest in the city she calls home, it was near impossible for her to avoid popping up in a zebra-print dress (another turn in Melania's style transformation) to say a few words and welcome Trump to the podium for his own speech.

When the former president approached Melania on stage, he held his arms wide open, as if he was going in for an affectionate embrace. Melania did the same, in her own reserved manner. But it wasn't an intimate, familiar moment between husband and wife. What happened involved a firm shoulder grab, a rib skimming, and a very awkward cheek kiss that seemed to be directed by Melania, and not a regular occurrence for the couple at all.

Advertisement