Why The Internet Thinks Joe Rogan Accidentally Outed Donald Trump As A Diaper-Wearer
In the final days leading up to the 2024 election, presidential candidate Donald Trump has been hitting the campaign trail hard, and talking up a storm. In fact, when he appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on October 26, the divisive politician gabbed for three hours straight, without interruption — a feat that did not go unnoticed. During the following episode, Rogan chatted with other guests about his interview with Trump, expressing admiration for the former president's stamina as well his bladder control.
"The guy didn't pee before the podcast, he didn't pee after the podcast," the controversial host confidently confirmed. That alone may have given a few people ideas, but it didn't end there. One of Rogan's guests then joked that maybe Trump was wearing a catheter, to which he quipped, "Maybe he was wearing a diaper," (via YouTube). The internet was quick to latch on to the idea with one person writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "LOL! Trump didn't get up to pee because he wears adult diapers. Rogan knows this, and is low-key trolling Trump with his comment." However, this isn't the first time this has come up.
Trump just cannot escape the diaper rumors
While Joe Rogan sparked plenty of toilet talk about Donald Trump simply by using the words "Trump" and "diaper" in the same sentence, it's worth noting that he's not the first person to make this strange connection. In 2020, the then president made an address on Thanksgiving while seated behind a small desk. Social media was quick to create the hashtag #DiaperDon in response, which indicated that he was playing at a child's desk. Days later, Noel Casler, who once worked on "The Celebrity Apprentice," shared that he genuinely thought the billionaire wore diapers.
In another strange twist, the former reality star was infamously called "Von Shi*zinPantz" on X by his ex-lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, during Trump's high-profile hush-money trial. Shockingly, to prove their allegiance, the divisive politician's supporters wore diapers to several of his rallies in Spring 2024, which were plastered with slogans like "Real men wear diapers" and "Diapers over Dems." Even Former President Barack Obama, alongside mocking Trump's bizarre dancing, alluded to his successor's potential use of Depends during a Kamala Harris rally on October 10, 2024.
In his speech supporting the Democratic candidate, Obama talked about parents being able to afford diapers. He also recalled his own diaper-changing days, and asked his audience, "Do you think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?" One audience member hollered back that he changed his own diaper, to which Obama admitted, "I almost said that, but I decided I shouldn't say it." But Rogan sure did.