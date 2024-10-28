Why The Internet Thinks Joe Rogan Accidentally Outed Donald Trump As A Diaper-Wearer

In the final days leading up to the 2024 election, presidential candidate Donald Trump has been hitting the campaign trail hard, and talking up a storm. In fact, when he appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on October 26, the divisive politician gabbed for three hours straight, without interruption — a feat that did not go unnoticed. During the following episode, Rogan chatted with other guests about his interview with Trump, expressing admiration for the former president's stamina as well his bladder control.

"The guy didn't pee before the podcast, he didn't pee after the podcast," the controversial host confidently confirmed. That alone may have given a few people ideas, but it didn't end there. One of Rogan's guests then joked that maybe Trump was wearing a catheter, to which he quipped, "Maybe he was wearing a diaper," (via YouTube). The internet was quick to latch on to the idea with one person writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "LOL! Trump didn't get up to pee because he wears adult diapers. Rogan knows this, and is low-key trolling Trump with his comment." However, this isn't the first time this has come up.