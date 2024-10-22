Barack Obama Mocks Donald Trump's Bizarre Viral Dancing Moment (Cue The Secondhand Embarrassment)
On October 14, 2024, Donald Trump hosted a town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania ahead of the November presidential election. However, the rally's Q&A came to an awkward end when Trump broke out in an impromptu dance performance to keep the crowd entertained. The 78-year-old grooved on stage for nearly 45 minutes following two interruptions, and the viral dance clip hasn't gone unnoticed. Former president Barack Obama commented on the strange behavior during a rally in Wisconsin on October 22.
Trump's drawn-out concert began after one of the attendees fainted, leading the crowd to break out singing "God Bless America." Trump then put in a request to play his personal playlist as the medics assisted the man. This included songs such as Village People's "YMCA," Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 You," and Luciano Pavarotti's version of "Ave Maria." The town hall was interrupted once again when another individual suffered a medical emergency just several minutes later. The two incidents have been attributed to the warm temperature in the closed-door venue.
"He decided, no I'm not going to answer questions anymore. Let's just play music for half an hour. So, he's standing there, and he's swaying to 'Ave Maria,' and 'YMCA'," Obama said in his speech. "You'd be worried if grandpa were acting like this," he added. "But this is coming from someone who wants unchecked power. So Wisconsin, we do not need to see what an older, loonier Donald Trump looks like with no guardrails. America is ready to turn the page."
Trump's cringe-worthy dancing sparks speculations about health
The presidential candidate answered just four questions before he abandoned the schedule to indulge in an impromptu dance sesh. His jerky dance moves went on for more than 30 minutes, prompting the moderator, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, to join in. "Let's not do any more questions. Let's just listen to music. Let's make it into a music fest. Who the hell wants to hear questions right? Isn't that beautiful?," Trump told the crowd (via ABC News).
Embarrassing dance moves aside, this bizarre event has fueled the drama surrounding Trump's mental and physical wellbeing. Many have noted how Trump appears worn out in public ever since the rally shooting and the second assassination attempt. Friends of the former president have opened up about his tired appearance and have suggested that the election race is getting to him. Although death threats and assassinations come with the territory — Barack Obama himself is no stranger to assassination attempts — it's difficult to ignore Trump's abnormal behavior so close to the election. "He's been watching that seven-second clip of how close he was to getting shot right in the head — over and over and over again. He may actually legit have PTSD," an anonymous insider working on his presidential campaign told Vanity Fair. This rally was one of Trump's first major interactions with a large gathering, but it's telling that his first assassination attempt also occurred in Pennsylvania.