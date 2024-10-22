Barack Obama Mocks Donald Trump's Bizarre Viral Dancing Moment (Cue The Secondhand Embarrassment)

On October 14, 2024, Donald Trump hosted a town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania ahead of the November presidential election. However, the rally's Q&A came to an awkward end when Trump broke out in an impromptu dance performance to keep the crowd entertained. The 78-year-old grooved on stage for nearly 45 minutes following two interruptions, and the viral dance clip hasn't gone unnoticed. Former president Barack Obama commented on the strange behavior during a rally in Wisconsin on October 22.

Trump's drawn-out concert began after one of the attendees fainted, leading the crowd to break out singing "God Bless America." Trump then put in a request to play his personal playlist as the medics assisted the man. This included songs such as Village People's "YMCA," Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 You," and Luciano Pavarotti's version of "Ave Maria." The town hall was interrupted once again when another individual suffered a medical emergency just several minutes later. The two incidents have been attributed to the warm temperature in the closed-door venue.

"He decided, no I'm not going to answer questions anymore. Let's just play music for half an hour. So, he's standing there, and he's swaying to 'Ave Maria,' and 'YMCA'," Obama said in his speech. "You'd be worried if grandpa were acting like this," he added. "But this is coming from someone who wants unchecked power. So Wisconsin, we do not need to see what an older, loonier Donald Trump looks like with no guardrails. America is ready to turn the page."

