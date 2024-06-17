Ex Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Played A Major Role In Donald's 2012 Presidential Campaign

These days, Michael Cohen is known as one of the once-close allies who've turned against Donald Trump, as well as a key reason the politician is officially a felon. The former lawyer was also the driving force behind Trump's short-lived 2012 presidential campaign. Although the real estate mogul had hinted his interest in politics as far back as the '80s, these musings remained theoretical until Donald Trump Jr. helped Cohen land a job with the Trump Organization in 2016.

By 2010, Cohen was a member of Trump's inner circle and was convinced that his boss could be president, so he partnered with other Trump loyalists and created the "Should Trump Run?" website. Their plan was to kill two birds with a stone by evaluating the public's support for a Trump presidency while selling the idea to more people.

The website was a major success, so Trump began what he would later term "unofficially campaigning" for the Republican party nomination (via The Guardian). If he had won, he'd have faced off with Barack Obama, who was running for a second term. However, months before the primaries, he dropped out and backed Mitt Romney, who was later defeated by Obama.