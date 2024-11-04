Here's What Jenna Dewan Said About Staying Friends With Channing Tatum After Their Divorce

Although Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's April 2018 split announcement took us all by surprise, it did have a small silver lining. The joint statement that the former couple shared on their respective social media accounts made it clear that although Dewan and Tatum were parting ways after nine years of marriage, the loving and respectful nature of their relationship hadn't changed. The former spouses also stressed in the message that there were no hard feelings and, most importantly, that they would continue to lovingly co-parent their daughter, Everly. "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible," Tatum and Dewan clarified (via X, formerly known as Twitter).

When their split came up during the "Magic Mike" star's Vanity Fair interview, in January 2023, he admitted that they had both tried their best to salvage the marriage for a while despite knowing full well that they had "grown apart." Dewan painted a similarly amicable picture of their divorce in her chat with Vegas magazine, in May 2018. "The Rookie" star thought back to how the former couple originally met, while filming "Step Up" in 2006, recalling, "We started out as friends, and I would say it was an instant recognition," per People. She later added, "Ultimately, no matter what Chan and I are doing, we're really great friends. I think that will never change, no matter what." However, the media wasn't exactly convinced by their sweet words and has repeatedly tried to pit the exes against each other in the years since.

