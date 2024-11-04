Tragic Details About Eva Mendes

Trigger warning: The following article mentions substance abuse and racism.



Anyone who's been keeping up with actress Eva Mendes knows she's undergone a stunning transformation over the years, and while she might be living a lavish life with husband Ryan Gosling, she's weathered many trials and tribulations since she first got her start in Hollywood. Mendes has been pretty open about many of her struggles, including her history of substance abuse. In 2008, Mendes spoke to Interview Magazine after she finished rehab at the Cirque Lodge in Utah. She revealed that some of her friends had died due to substance abuse, making it clear that it was something she took very seriously, and that's why she got the help she needed.

Advertisement

When Mendes checked herself into rehab, it came as a shock to many — it appeared very few knew she had a problem. "She kept it all behind closed doors and wasn't really a mess in public," someone in Mendes' circle told Us Weekly. According to sources, the actress was using cocaine, among other things, and they claimed she fell off the deep end because of the unrealistic standards Hollywood set for women in the industry. "She has a lot of low self-esteem and body issues," a friend told the outlet. Mendes eventually realized she had a problem before her substance abuse became a public scandal and realized she had to do something about it before it's too late. Here are some other hardships she has faced.

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).