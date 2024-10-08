Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Live A Really Lavish Life
The stunning Eva Mendes and talented Ryan Gosling keep a low profile — at least when it comes to their relationship. The two have been together ever since working together on the film, "The Place Beyond the Pines," but they've been so coy about their partnership that many wondered whether they were actually together at the start of it. Since then, they've done their best to keep what's most sacred to themselves. Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling never walk red carpets together, they don't share pictures of their daughters, and they've only inadvertently confirmed that they're married.
But rest assured, this Hollywood power couple is indeed together, and their life is something out of a storybook. Mendes has opted to act less and less while running a business from home to be as present as possible for her children, and Gosling has taken on roles in highly successful films like "La La Land" and "Barbie" in order to support their family. Between the two, they live a very lavish life. Take a closer look inside it.
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling own stunning property
When it comes to Los Angeles, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been there and done that. "In Los Angeles, it's easy to lose touch with everything. You just sit in your car the whole time," Gosling once said in an Independent interview. Before they were in a relationship, they each lived in separate million-dollar estates. After getting together, Gosling moved into the multi-million-dollar Los Angeles estate that Mendes had purchased on her own, and the two raised their children there before selling it for a reported $5 million in 2018.
It's since been reported that Gosling and Mendes' main residence is a Santa Barbara stunner with three centuries-old barns and a swimming pool, all fixated on five acres with gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean. The escape from Los Angeles was all in the name of Gosling and Mendes' two children, Esmeralda and Amada. "Their focus is on giving their girls a normal upbringing. Ryan and Eva are incredibly private, but at home, they're just like any normal family," a source told People, as reported by Refinery 29. "They don't like the LA lifestyle and love to get out of town where they have more freedom to be out and about without all the attention." Santa Barbara isn't too far from Los Angeles — it's about two hours one way depending on traffic — but it's certainly a quieter place to live.
They take beautiful family vacations
As noted, privacy is important to Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, especially when it comes to their children. But just because they prefer to fly under the radar doesn't mean the two aren't vacationing with their family in beautiful spots. In 2023, after "Barbie" promotion had ended for Gosling, he and his girls were spotted just outside Santa Barbara at luxury camping resort El Capitan Canyon. The property boasts cabins and yurts for sleeping, as well as plenty of activities. "They went to the beach with the kids and also walked a mile up the road to play with baby goats and alpacas," a source told People of Gosling and Mendes' trip. A place big enough to accommodate their family starts at around $430 per night.
Later that summer, the Gosling and Mendes group retreated to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. "Of all the places he could go to wind down after his whole 'Barbie' tour, he picked Jackson. It's so peaceful here. People like it because you can fly under the radar. It's such a small community," a source told People. The family reportedly stayed at Caldera House, a luxury hotel with suites starting at around $3,000 per night. In 2024 the family took their travels international with a trip to the Paris Olympic Games. The couple and their children were seen at the uneven bars finals, cheering on U.S. Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.
Eva Mendes wears gorgeous high-priced jewels
Plenty of celebrities have had collaborations with designers, but few have been as lavish as Eva Mendes' with Cast. The luxury jewelry brand worked with the star to create a version of its Flip Ring, a best-selling unique piece that can be altered to feature a different look each time it's worn. "I love emeralds! Emerald is also the name of my oldest daughter — in Spanish, Esmeralda. Having named my daughter after this stone, I obviously have an emotional connection to it that inspires all things precious," Mendes said in an interview with Cast of the jewelry she brought to life with the brand. The result was a beautiful emerald piece named for Havana, Cuba that Mendes gets the pleasure of wearing, and others can wear it too for the price of $9,750.
Mendes doesn't limit her high-priced items to jewelry — she's fond of expensive clothes, too. In 2024, Mendes was dripped in head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana for the designer's fashion show in Milan in the spring. The coat she wore retails for a casual $10,955, while the top she had on can be purchased for just under $2,000. It's possible Mendes didn't have to supply the clothes she wore herself, but only the most elite are given designer items of that price for free. Even still, it's not the price tag that matters most to Mendes — it's the meaning behind what she's wearing. "Every day, even if I'm in sweats, I must have at least one thing on that's meaningful to me in some way," she said.
While Ryan Gosling wears stylish custom clothing
When Eva Mendes is on the red carpet, she's wearing something stylish and expensive. However, her acting career, by choice, isn't as vibrant as it once was, leading her to make fewer red carpet appearances. It's her partner, Ryan Gosling, who's at movie premieres and other high profile events these days, but he's certainly not slacking in the wardrobe department. When Gosling is expected to be well-dressed, he is. For the 2024 Academy Awards, the "Barbie" nominee wore a custom black Gucci suit with metallic trim. For the 2017 Oscars, when Gosling was nominated for his work in "La La Land," the star also wore a Gucci suit, that time paired with a white top and a black bow tie. It's hard to gauge the price of a custom piece, but ready-to-wear suits from Gucci range in price from $3,500 to nearly $5,000, so it's likely that Gosling's Oscars 'fits cost at least that much.
And while Gosling played a doll in the biggest movie of 2023, he's got agency over his style choices. As his stylist, Mark Avery, shared with The Journal, "Ryan's distinct personal style is entirely his own and deserves full credit. I use his existing style as a foundation and guide when selecting pieces ... Red carpet looks require a different approach than casual interviews, but the overarching theme always remains true to his authentic self."
The couple likes to drive nice vehicles
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes don't tend to flash the vehicles they own, and since they no longer live in Hollywood they aren't often seen driving, but the wheels they have admitted to driving are quite the options. Mendes, it seems, tends to gravitate toward muscle cars. In 2023, the star shared some photos of herself on Instagram driving a few classic options, including a 1981 Pontiac Trans Am and her first car, a 1966 Ford Mustang. If Mendes were to purchase the former today, she'd be looking at spending anywhere from about $30,000 to $60,000 depending on the trim, while the latter could cost anywhere from about $4,000 to $235,000, again depending on the trim.
Gosling is apparently a muscle car fan, too, but he's got a unique way of sourcing his vehicles. As he shared in an interview with GQ, the actor kept both the 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu and the motorcycle from the movies "Drive" and "The Place Beyond the Pines," respectively, both of which he starred in (the latter with Mendes). A 1973 Malibu isn't quite as pricey as either of the cars Mendes has been known to drive — it hovers at around $10,000 today — but it's possible Gosling didn't have to pay anything for it. And don't expect to recognize him in it. The star painted it after the film, and he doesn't drive it much anymore. "I only drive cars that are big enough for two car seats and a doberman," Gosling said.
Both have been gifted plenty of luxury swag
Oh, isn't Hollywood rife with irony? Those who can afford to pay for luxury items are often given them as gifts. Hollywood royalty Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are no strangers to this phenomenon. In 2024, Gosling was nominated for an Oscar for his instantly iconic role as Ken (Ryan Gosling has always been 'Kenough') in "Barbie," and as an nominee, he received an insane swag bag full of high-priced items. That year's bag was reportedly valued at $180,000, and among its most valuable items were a microneedling treatment worth $10,000, a live show from mentalist Carl Christman worth $25,000, and a stay at a Chalet Zermatt Peak, a renowned ski resort in the Swiss Alps, worth $50,000. While this might've been the best Oscar swag bag to date, it's not the first Gosling has had access to — the star was nominated for Academy Awards in 2007 and 2017 for his work in "Half Nelson" and "La La Land," respectively.
Mendes has yet to be nominated for a major award in the United States, so she hasn't received swag bags of that ilk, but she's certainly not hurting for free stuff. The actor and model has been a brand ambassador for multiple companies, such as Revlon, over the course of her career. Brand ambassadors can get paid in multiple ways, like receiving actual paychecks or in free products, and given her status, it's likely her compensation has been a combination of the two.
They give each other nice gifts, too
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling don't have to let others give them luxury gifts — they are plenty capable of gifting each other lavish items. As Gosling shared with GQ, "For my first Father's Day, Eva gave me a watch ... The brand doesn't matter. [Laughs] The symbol was what mattered. It meant, you're on the clock now," the actor jested. While Gosling opted not to disclose the brand, it's uncertain how much the gift cost, but it's reasonable to assume it wasn't cheap. Not every gift to each other is quite as sexy, though. The two have exchanged socks as gifts, and Mendes says the best gift she's ever received is an air purifier. "I can actually breathe in its effectiveness and it doubles as white noise at nighttime," she told Page Six. And it only cost $900 for the actor to breathe better.
Not every gift the superstars receive are luxurious, though — some are purely sentimental. In 2024, Mendes shared that her and Gosling's daughters gave her a gift that came straight from their hearts. "There weren't any flowers for them to pick, so they made me flowers instead. Sweet overload. Mami Life," Mendes shared in an Instagram story, as reported by Hello!.
Ryan Gosling has a rare and expensive watch collection
Ryan Gosling is a man of taste. The award-winning actor loves watches, and he always has. "It's one of the first things I bought when I was a kid. I guess I thought they sort of symbolized having important things to do and people to see. Just generally having a life, which I wanted to have. I wanted to have one of those," the star told GQ. The first watch Gosling bought was a Hulk Hogan Casio, and his purchases and acquisitions have since improved in quality and price. The star reportedly owns a Patek Philippe Calatrava 5196G, which he wore in the movie "Drive," and was a gift from his father (a man with whom Ryan Gosling has a complicated relationship). Some used models of this watch can be purchased for around $35,000. Gosling has also been spotted wearing a Rolex Air King 5500, and some used models of that ilk can be purchased for around $8,500.
In 2021, Gosling reached what must be the pinnacle for timepiece aficionados: a collaboration with a luxury watch designer. The actor teamed up with Tag Heuer as a spokesperson and model for the brand. And it was obvious Gosling was already a fan of Tag. "The Monaco's kind of hard to, uh, miss. It's so unique. I remember seeing it in 'Le Mans' and just feeling like it's obviously very special. But I think the Carrera, for me, is just what I respond to," Gosling said of the Tag models he's most drawn to.
Eva Mendes spends a lot to look good
Although Eva Mendes doesn't spend as much time in front of a camera as she once did, it's still important to her to look her best, and she spends a small fortune to keep up appearances. The star has taken to social media multiple times to offer a glimpse into her various beauty secrets, many of which are fairly expensive. "Once I arrived, I talked to the talented @marianalvergara about my current needs. We decided to start with dermaplaning, followed by her famous Diamond Peel, then some much needed oxygen and a relaxing sheet mask all while getting a much needed @prissy_co pedicure," Mendes shared on Instagram of her day at the Beauty Villa Vergara spa in Beverly Hills.
The spa Mendes visited on that particular day doesn't make its prices available to the public, a surefire sign that they're on the higher side, but to get dermaplaning done at a nearby salon, patrons will have to shell out anywhere from $200 to $400 per treatment. The facial Mendes received, meanwhile, sets buyers back anywhere from $275 to $400 per treatment. Mendes has also shared that she's received a thread lift, a procedure that lifts and tightens facial and neck skin. Though not nearly as invasive nor as expensive as a traditional face lift, a thread lift isn't cheap — it costs on average anywhere from $700 to $4,500 depending on a variety of factors.
The duo are involved in charitable efforts
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have a lot, but they give a lot back, too. As noted, Mendes collaborated with the jewelry brand Cast to create a special version of one of the designer's best-selling rings. While the ring is spendy, buying one helps a worthy cause — 10% of the proceeds go to Art of Elysium, "It's a nonprofit charity that uses art to help those in need, in all sorts of ways," Mendes told Cast of the organization. "I've gone room to room in a hospital — drawing and singing with children with extreme health challenges to performing Christmas plays in the hospitals. Other artists offer different things. We all get together and bring our artistic strengths to help people in need through challenging times," she continued.
Gosling has done what he can to help out those less fortunate, too. The actor has donated his time to the Enough Project, an organization that provides necessary aid to various places throughout Africa, including Chad, Uganda, and Congo. Gosling has traveled to the continent multiple times to lend a hand, and he's chosen the Enough Project as his preferred organization for champagne brand Moet to donate money to. "Ryan's role in the efforts to end the crises in both northern Uganda and eastern Congo were hugely important and helped raise awareness and help galvanize action by governments and companies for lasting solutions," the Enough Project's founding director told ET of Gosling's contributions.