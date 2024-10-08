Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Live A Really Lavish Life

The stunning Eva Mendes and talented Ryan Gosling keep a low profile — at least when it comes to their relationship. The two have been together ever since working together on the film, "The Place Beyond the Pines," but they've been so coy about their partnership that many wondered whether they were actually together at the start of it. Since then, they've done their best to keep what's most sacred to themselves. Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling never walk red carpets together, they don't share pictures of their daughters, and they've only inadvertently confirmed that they're married.

Advertisement

But rest assured, this Hollywood power couple is indeed together, and their life is something out of a storybook. Mendes has opted to act less and less while running a business from home to be as present as possible for her children, and Gosling has taken on roles in highly successful films like "La La Land" and "Barbie" in order to support their family. Between the two, they live a very lavish life. Take a closer look inside it.