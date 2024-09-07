Alina Habba Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark
Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba seldom misses an opportunity to support the former president. However, while showing up to root for Trump, she doesn't always dress to impress. Among many public appearances and posts on social media, Habba has sported quite a few ensembles that were major flops.
It's clear based on Habba's typical attire that she cares about what she wears. She's no stranger to trends, sporting bold colors, and making fashion statements. Yet, when it comes to putting together stylish ensembles, she has far from a perfect track record. From overly fancy campaign trail looks to mesh birthday outfits, and even some ensembles that look suspiciously Melania Trump-inspired, Habba frequently wears attention-grabbing garb that has all eyes on her for all the wrong reasons. Habba may be one of Trump's biggest fans, but she is hardly the best dressed member of the MAGA fan club. This is our roundup of Habba's worst outfits.
A wedding guest dress on the campaign trail
Alina Habba may not always wear the perfect outfit, but unlike some members of Donald Trump's inner circle, she doesn't typically dress in a way that feels particularly figure-hugging or revealing. Kimberly Guilfoyle, for example, is frequently quick to put on an overly body-con look for a day on the campaign trail, so the dress that Habba wore in one August 2024 Instagram post felt a bit Guilfoyle-inspired. She posed next to Margo Martin, who sported a similar shade of green. "When you unintentionally twin at work. Own it!" Habba wrote in the caption. While the colleagues may have been sporting midi dresses in the same hue, it was the details making the ensembles different that left Habba's looking inappropriate.
Martin's casual button-down dress was a perfect, understated pick. Habba's dress, and how she accessorized it, looked better suited for attending a friend's wedding than hitting the campaign trail. This was a particularly provocative, dressy, and over-the-top look for the attorney
Bold yellow leopard print
Leopard print has long been one of the most attention-grabbing prints out there, and sporting it in a bold color unquestionably makes for an even bigger fashion statement. It's rare that we see an animal print in a bright color. (Interestingly, one of Margo Martin's worst outfits was an equally garish purple snakeskin printed dress.) A brightly-colored animal print is a great way to get all eyes on you, but it's difficult to do so in a positive way. Habba's yellow leopard print look was made even worse by the fact that she sported it to an event in support of Curetivity: a foundation that raises money to fight pediatric cancer.
Habba's dress wasn't just a distracting color and print combination: there was also a lot of it. The dress was long, layered and flowing, and had 3/4 length sleeves. While the silhouette may have looked nice on Habba in a milder print and color, the excessive fabric caused this print to stick out like a sore thumb.
Posing by the Christmas tree in hot pink club wear
Nothing captures the spirit of the holiday season quite like a hot pink dress that's perfect for... a night at the club? Just kidding. In Alina Habba's defense, it's unclear what event she was attending in this photo she posted to Instagram. Yet, this dress just isn't quite right, regardless. With its short hemline and super deep-V with cross detailing, this dress definitely looks like something someone might throw on before heading out to a party in college. And, the color just screams "summer." Furthermore, while we don't love the dress itself, Habba made some strange styling choices, too. The slicked back bun just looks too clean, simple, and corporate for this ensemble, and the strappy silver sandals are an entirely different vibe altogether.
Habba captioned the photo, "They forgot to tell me to wear black," poking fun at the fact that her friends all sported black ensembles. Pops of color are almost always welcome, and an outfit that stands out in the right way is a fashion success. Yet, Habba shouldn't have actually needed a warning that all-black was the right attire for this evening to know that this summer-y dress wasn't the move.
Her Punky Brewster-inspired Lincoln Monument 'fit
Of all the ensembles we've seen Alina Habba sporting, the one she wore to visit the Lincoln Memorial was definitely one of the strangest. Sure, you want to aim for comfort when you're walking around Washington D.C., but this outfit looks like she raided someone's trash bag of clothes waiting to be donated to Goodwill. Habba wore black leggings and pink and purple sneakers, which is a practical pairing for sightseeing, but it was what she wore on the top of her outfit that went awry. She layered what appears to be a thick, intricately printed cardigan under a furry black and white striped jacket.
Putting these two statement pieces together made for one seriously distracting and all-over-the-place look. Of course, this outfit may have aimed for comfort, rather than style, but it was Habba who chose to upload a photo of the ensemble to social media with the caption, "Honest Abe and I had a little chat while I was in DC." Hopefully, she followed that up with a chat with a professional stylist.
Her weird asymmetrical dress
In March 2022, Alina Habba was tagged in a photo on Instagram that showed her posing alongside Donald Trump. Habba sported an asymmetrical red dress that was just plain confusing to look at. The bottom half of the dress fit like a pencil skirt, with a slim cut and a hem that ended just below the knee. Rather than continuing this classic silhouette above the waistline, though, the top of the dress was off-the-shoulder on one side with long, heavy-looking sleeves and voluminous fabric.
The dress' distinct sections gave the look of two separate dresses sewn together. To continue the incongruous look of the ensemble, Habba paired the dress with shiny, black strappy sandals and her long locks draped down over her shoulder. While a simple nude heel and a sleek ponytail wouldn't have saved this dress, it would have made for a more sophisticated, and less disjointed look.
Her odd mesh birthday dress
Everyone should, of course, wear whatever they want to celebrate their birthday. Yet, we can't quite figure out why this is the outfit Habba would want to wear for a special occasion. In March 2022, she was tagged in a "Happy Birthday" post on Instagram. The photo showed Habba posing with friends and enjoying a birthday dinner. The folks around her were dressed up, mostly in suits and cocktail attire. Yet, the birthday girl wore something that looked more like a bathing suit coverup.
Her mesh black dress had a high neck and a midi-length hem, but only the transparent, mesh fabric covered most of her body. The dress hid what would be concealed by a miniskirt and bandeau with opaque fabric, leaving her midriff and most of her legs exposed. Beyond its see-through nature, the dress had too many lines going in different directions, which just felt messy and busy. The worst part of this look is how different it was from the other guests' attire, making her look like she was heading to an entirely different event.
Alina Habba's yawn-worthy RNC dress
Alina Habba has clearly worn her fair share of over-the-top 'fits that feel like a bit too much for the occasion. Her outfit on the first night of the 2024 Republican National Convention also stood out for all the wrong reasons — but in a very different way. As always, the attorney was front and center supporting Donald Trump. Yet, the dress she chose to wear was utterly boring. The midi-length frock would have been a better option for a day at the office, or on the campaign trail, rather than an important evening like the RNC kickoff. The ensemble just looked blah alongside other RNC attendees' looks.
Beyond being a bit too understated, the dress washed her out. Had the look been in a bold jewel tone like a deep blue or vibrant green, it would have let Habba shine and made the whole look feel a lot less dull for the special occasion.
Her red dress that had people talking
Alina Habba certainly isn't shy about showing her support for Donald Trump. Over the years, this loyalty has left some folks wondering if this goes beyond a lawyer's admiration for her client. It seems that over time, Habba may be taking fashion inspo from the former president's wife, Melania Trump. In July 2024, Habba sported one ensemble in particular that reignited this rumor.
L – Alina Habba at the Trump rally in Miami last night.
R – Trump's wife in NYC. pic.twitter.com/lkHEs49YCg
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 10, 2024
One X, formerly known as Twitter user pointed out that the red dress Habba wore to a Trump rally in Miami bore a striking resemblance to the dress Melania was seen wearing in New York City. While there was nothing wrong with Habba's dress, per se, the styling with red heels and long, honey blonde locks did look like a total copycat version of Melania's ensemble. And, the comment section was overwhelmingly in agreement. "Someone [has] been replaced," one commenter noted. The look even prompted another X-user to write, "Alina Trump soon."
All her outfits that feature MAGA accessories
Since we all know that Alina Habba is a major Donald Trump supporter, does she really need to prove it with her fashion statements, too? Well, apparently the answer is yes, since she has built more than a few of her outfits around MAGA-themed accessories. The lawyer has a black and white clutch bag, which boldly features the "Make America Great Again" acronym. Habba has posted different outfits featuring the clutch to her Instagram, proving that she thinks this is one versatile statement bag. She paired it with a bold yellow cocktail dress, as well as a simple campaign rally look featuring black pants and a hot pink blazer.
While most folks would look at this bold clutch and think it's too much, Habba clearly believes that it is, in fact, not enough. In July 2024, Habba posted a photo to Instagram showing off a red bandage on her foot, which had "MAGA" written across it. Whether it's a bandage or a bag, wearing this acronym all over your body would be tacky no matter who was doing it. Yet, it is a particularly bad look for Trump's lawyer.