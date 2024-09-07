Alina Habba Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark

Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba seldom misses an opportunity to support the former president. However, while showing up to root for Trump, she doesn't always dress to impress. Among many public appearances and posts on social media, Habba has sported quite a few ensembles that were major flops.

It's clear based on Habba's typical attire that she cares about what she wears. She's no stranger to trends, sporting bold colors, and making fashion statements. Yet, when it comes to putting together stylish ensembles, she has far from a perfect track record. From overly fancy campaign trail looks to mesh birthday outfits, and even some ensembles that look suspiciously Melania Trump-inspired, Habba frequently wears attention-grabbing garb that has all eyes on her for all the wrong reasons. Habba may be one of Trump's biggest fans, but she is hardly the best dressed member of the MAGA fan club. This is our roundup of Habba's worst outfits.