Alina Habba's Lingerie Lookalike Gown At Latest Mar-A-Lago Event Is A Total Snooze
Alina Habba, the controversial lawyer working for Donald Trump, is once again making waves for all the wrong reasons. Attending the Mar-a-Lago red carpet event for the movie "Line in the Sand," Habba arrived dressed for a different occasion—bedtime. Even though Alina Habba has changed her appearance quite a bit since Trump hired her, this look definitely missed the mark.
Showing up in what was meant to be a lingerie-inspired dress, Habba ended up looking like she was wearing a nightgown. The satin-like fabric and frilly lace edges gave her more of a girly look instead of anything grown up. Plus, Habba's accessories don't seem to fit with the rest of the outfit. The giant watch on her wrist really stands out as incredibly out of place, almost like she was playing dress up and grabbed the first thing she saw.
Alina Habba is promoting a Pro-Trump film
The event that Alina Habba and other guests were attending at Mar-a-Lago was for a Tucker Carlson Network exclusive movie called "Line in the Sand." Habba took to social media to promote the film, which technically already premiered on TCN. The film follows Project Veritas co-founder James O'Keefe as he documents alleged horrors at the Mexico border with the United States. It should be noted that Project Veritas is known for secretly recording individuals in the name of "undercover" journalism and has often faced pushback for this. O'Keefe himself was fired from the organization in 2023.
It's pretty clear this "premiere" at Mar-a-Lago is just a political stunt from Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Trump has a long-running distaste for what he perceives as a "migrant crisis" in the United States. However, since the vice presidential debate, the Trump team has ramped up rhetoric around immigrants and migrants — often conflating the two and using harmful language to describe them.