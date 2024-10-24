Alina Habba's Lingerie Lookalike Gown At Latest Mar-A-Lago Event Is A Total Snooze

The event that Alina Habba and other guests were attending at Mar-a-Lago was for a Tucker Carlson Network exclusive movie called "Line in the Sand." Habba took to social media to promote the film, which technically already premiered on TCN. The film follows Project Veritas co-founder James O'Keefe as he documents alleged horrors at the Mexico border with the United States. It should be noted that Project Veritas is known for secretly recording individuals in the name of "undercover" journalism and has often faced pushback for this. O'Keefe himself was fired from the organization in 2023.

It's pretty clear this "premiere" at Mar-a-Lago is just a political stunt from Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Trump has a long-running distaste for what he perceives as a "migrant crisis" in the United States. However, since the vice presidential debate, the Trump team has ramped up rhetoric around immigrants and migrants — often conflating the two and using harmful language to describe them.