Kamala Harris' Favorite Song Is A Powerful Beyoncé Classic
We believe most situations can be instantly improved by blasting a Beyoncé song, and it appears that history-making Kamala Harris agrees. In 2023, she gushed about her love for "Break My Soul," a song she may have gotten to hear live during Beyoncé's Renaissance tour after the singer gifted her husband, Douglas Emhoff, and her a pair of tickets.
As Harris explained to People: "I just love that song. I play it all the time. I think it's one of the anthems for women. [W]hen [Beyoncé says] 'you,' you could be life, you could be a person, you could be a situation. You will not break my soul. I can endure."
Harris' love for Beyoncé is well documented, such as when she praised the artist for embracing the country music genre in a Facebook post. It seems that the love may be mutual: Harris was given official permission to use one of the singer's beloved songs during her 2024 presidential campaign — a truly rare honor from Queen Bey.
Another Beyoncé song has become Harris' campaign anthem
The song "Freedom" is an anthem for personal liberation, and it's no surprise that candidates on both sides of the aisle have been attracted to this powerful track. However, Beyoncé has been very selective in who she has allowed to use the song; although she threatened legal action in response to Donald Trump using the song without permission, it appears she was more than happy to allow Kamala Harris to incorporate it into her 2024 presidential campaign.
After receiving permission to use it, Harris and her staff adopted the song as an not-so-unofficial anthem for her campaign. Harris first used "Freedom" in the wake of Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race, strutting into a July 2024 campaign staff meeting while the song played, but it continued to be a regular fixture in her public appearances. For example, just a month later, the song was featured in a campaign ad during the Democratic National Convention.
Although Beyoncé didn't give Harris an official endorsement when she granted her permission to use "Freedom," her willingness to be associated with the politician suggests the singer approved of her campaign. We can only imagine how flattering it must be to have Beyoncé in your political corner.