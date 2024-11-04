Kamala Harris' Favorite Song Is A Powerful Beyoncé Classic

We believe most situations can be instantly improved by blasting a Beyoncé song, and it appears that history-making Kamala Harris agrees. In 2023, she gushed about her love for "Break My Soul," a song she may have gotten to hear live during Beyoncé's Renaissance tour after the singer gifted her husband, Douglas Emhoff, and her a pair of tickets.

As Harris explained to People: "I just love that song. I play it all the time. I think it's one of the anthems for women. [W]hen [Beyoncé says] 'you,' you could be life, you could be a person, you could be a situation. You will not break my soul. I can endure."

Harris' love for Beyoncé is well documented, such as when she praised the artist for embracing the country music genre in a Facebook post. It seems that the love may be mutual: Harris was given official permission to use one of the singer's beloved songs during her 2024 presidential campaign — a truly rare honor from Queen Bey.