What Queen Elizabeth Was Really Like Behind Closed Doors, According To Her Former Aide

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022, it broke the hearts of many adoring fans. As the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, she was loved and respected by not only Britons, but so many more from all over the world. As busy as she was as the reigning queen of the U.K., she had a great deal of behind-the-scenes help from many royal aides who helped her grace the public with her best self. Some of these royal aides would become her most trusted confidants for years and years, like Samantha Cohen.

Advertisement

Cohen served as the late queen's royal aide for nearly 18 years and witnessed her daily private life and routines. Two years after Queen Elizabeth's passing, in October 2024, Cohen offered an inside look at the late queen's private life and gave a peek into the queen's down-to-earth and witty personality in an exclusive interview with The Sunday Times. In the interview, the royal aide shared that one of her fondest memories with the late queen was spending time at Sandringham, the Norfolk private residence of Queen Elizabeth, where she would spend much of her off-duty time. "Sandringham was lovely because we were given a cottage, so we'd bring the dog ... The Queen was remarkably kind and would give us all Christmas presents, handwriting the tags," recalled Cohen.

Advertisement

Above all, Cohen remembers the queen as someone who was professional and took her role very seriously, but behind it all was a lovely woman who "never showed off, was never tempted to be preen," and "had no ego."