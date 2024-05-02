What It's Really Like Being A Royal Aide And Working For The Firm

From the outside, the royal family is a vision. It's a group of people who always look amazing (despite sometimes repeating outfits), put their best foot forward, and are painfully polite. But the royal family doesn't put on this charade on their own. Despite what it looks like from the outside, the inner workings of the royal family are incredibly complex with several moving parts. Said moving parts are over 1,000 people who work for the Firm, doing their best to keep this famous and important institution running as perfectly as possible at all times.

Unfortunately for curious minds, the royal employees are rarely seen or heard, keeping their opinions and anecdotes largely to themselves. However, on occasion, a former employee will share what it's like on the inside of the Firm, and all that information is rounded up below. From the people who've lived it, here's what it's really like being a royal aide, from the intense workload to the etiquette required to the personal relationships developed with members of the family.