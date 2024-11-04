What We Know About The Tragic Death Of Andrew Garfield's Mom

Andrew Garfield has been refreshingly honest about his grief surrounding his mother, Lynn Garfield's, death from pancreatic cancer in 2019. During a 2022 appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," Andrew confirmed that he was always happy to talk about his beloved mom and even welcomed all the tears that inevitably came with remembering such an insurmountable loss. While the "Tick, Tick, Boom" star acknowledged that he would likely grieve Lynn for the rest of his life, Andrew also reasoned, "I hope this grief stays with me because it's all the unexpressed love that I didn't get to tell her and I told her everyday. We all told her everyday. She was the best of us."

Likewise, when the former Spider-Man appeared on Anderson Cooper's "All There Is" podcast, in 2024, he shared that he was still grieving his mother. Once again, the Oscar nominee reiterated that he'd found a silver lining in the loss because it helped him feel more connected to her. Andrew also thanked Cooper for being open about his own grief after the tragic loss of his brother, Carter alongside other tragic details about his life.

However, he also admitted that her death made him somewhat angry because the actor couldn't understand why such a kind-hearted person like her had to die of cancer. Earlier in the show, Andrew gushed, "She was a person that felt most herself when she was able to heal, can nourish and contain others in a gentle way." He also recalled how Lynn was more focused on the nurses who were caring for her at a hospice instead of her own comfort.

