What We Know About The Tragic Death Of Andrew Garfield's Mom
Andrew Garfield has been refreshingly honest about his grief surrounding his mother, Lynn Garfield's, death from pancreatic cancer in 2019. During a 2022 appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," Andrew confirmed that he was always happy to talk about his beloved mom and even welcomed all the tears that inevitably came with remembering such an insurmountable loss. While the "Tick, Tick, Boom" star acknowledged that he would likely grieve Lynn for the rest of his life, Andrew also reasoned, "I hope this grief stays with me because it's all the unexpressed love that I didn't get to tell her and I told her everyday. We all told her everyday. She was the best of us."
Likewise, when the former Spider-Man appeared on Anderson Cooper's "All There Is" podcast, in 2024, he shared that he was still grieving his mother. Once again, the Oscar nominee reiterated that he'd found a silver lining in the loss because it helped him feel more connected to her. Andrew also thanked Cooper for being open about his own grief after the tragic loss of his brother, Carter alongside other tragic details about his life.
However, he also admitted that her death made him somewhat angry because the actor couldn't understand why such a kind-hearted person like her had to die of cancer. Earlier in the show, Andrew gushed, "She was a person that felt most herself when she was able to heal, can nourish and contain others in a gentle way." He also recalled how Lynn was more focused on the nurses who were caring for her at a hospice instead of her own comfort.
Andrew Garfield got to be with his mother in her final days thanks to a kind co-star
If Andrew Garfield hadn't already done enough good by being so open about how deeply the loss of his mother affected him, the British actor also tried to normalize the grieving process for children while appearing on "Sesame Street" in 2024. When Elmo checked in on "The Social Network" star, he candidly confessed that his dearly departed mom, Lynn Garfield, was on his mind because he missed her. When the beloved children's character disclosed that he, too, felt saddened by the memory of people he'd lost, Andrew responded with a beautiful statement: "Sadness is kind of a gift." He elaborated, "It's a lovely thing to feel, in a way, because it means you really love somebody when you miss them."
After the "Hacksaw Ridge" star fondly looked back on the love his mom gave him and everybody around her, he stated, "When I miss her, I remember it's because she made me so happy, so I can celebrate her and miss her at the same time." Elsewhere, in Andrew's 2021 chat with Variety, he revealed that he was lucky enough to be by his mother's side in the final two weeks of her life, which helped him to ensure that they "left nothing unsaid."
Likewise, when the actor spoke to People in 2024, he noted that Lynn was nearing the end of her life while he was filming "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," and his co-star Jessica Chastain altered her jam-packed schedule at the drop of a hat to ensure Andrew could visit her. But, once they'd wrapped, Andrew made the unforeseen decision to step away from acting.