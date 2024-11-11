The Famous Actor Who Fell For Martha Stewart While They Were Both Married

In her upcoming Netflix documentary "Martha," longtime media personality Martha Stewart admits that she had an affair early into her troubled 29-year marriage to publisher Andrew Stewart. While the identity of this particular paramour remains a mystery, they're not the only one who had a thing for Martha while she was still married to Andrew. One person who was allegedly head over heels for Martha was a married former co-worker of hers — who would later become a famous actor.

Martha and Andrew Stewart got married in 1961. They separated in 1987, and their divorce was finalized in 1990. In the 1960s and '70s, Stewart took on a secondary career as a stockbroker. One of her co-workers was the late Brian Dennehy, who would go on to star in films like "First Blood," "Tommy Boy," and "Ratatouille." According to New York Post reporter Jerry Oppenheimer — author of the best-selling (and unauthorized) Martha Stewart biography "Just Desserts" — Dennehy and Stewart had what Dennehy called a "strong mutual attraction." This, despite the fact that Dennehy was also spoken for. He was married to Judith Scheff from 1959 to 1987, and to Jennifer Arnott from 1988 up until his death in 2020.

"In those days, she was skinny and gorgeous, and extremely sexy," Dennehy told Oppenheimer. Dennehy claimed that nothing ever actually happened between him and Stewart. However, he also said he "would fantasize about being involved with her."