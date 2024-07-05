Melania Trump's Reported Future Plans Have Everyone Talking About Her Relationship With Barron

Melania Trump is already preparing for a potential return to the White House. A source close to the Trump family claims that Melania will be putting a limit on first lady duties should Donald Trump win the 2024 election. Supporting her son, Barron Trump, is reportedly the reason behind her plan. However, many folks are wondering if this is just an excuse for Melania to continue avoiding the limelight.

Advertisement

Donald has had quite a few important moments in the spotlight over the past few months, and Melania has been M.I.A. for all of them. She has avoided the campaign trail as her husband fights for a second term as president, her absence from Donald's criminal trial caused rumblings about their marriage, and she even ditched him at the first presidential debate of 2024. Barron, who is reportedly considering attending New York University in the fall, has also steered clear of publicly supporting his dad for the time being.

Now, it seems that Melania is already planting the seeds for a half-hearted second run as first lady. A source told Page Six, "Melania has made a deal with her husband that if he wins the presidency, she will not have to be on first lady duty 24/7." The source added that Melania is "a hands-on mother, and is already planning to spend part of every month — and potentially every week — in NYC."

Advertisement