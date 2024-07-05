Melania Trump's Reported Future Plans Have Everyone Talking About Her Relationship With Barron
Melania Trump is already preparing for a potential return to the White House. A source close to the Trump family claims that Melania will be putting a limit on first lady duties should Donald Trump win the 2024 election. Supporting her son, Barron Trump, is reportedly the reason behind her plan. However, many folks are wondering if this is just an excuse for Melania to continue avoiding the limelight.
Donald has had quite a few important moments in the spotlight over the past few months, and Melania has been M.I.A. for all of them. She has avoided the campaign trail as her husband fights for a second term as president, her absence from Donald's criminal trial caused rumblings about their marriage, and she even ditched him at the first presidential debate of 2024. Barron, who is reportedly considering attending New York University in the fall, has also steered clear of publicly supporting his dad for the time being.
Now, it seems that Melania is already planting the seeds for a half-hearted second run as first lady. A source told Page Six, "Melania has made a deal with her husband that if he wins the presidency, she will not have to be on first lady duty 24/7." The source added that Melania is "a hands-on mother, and is already planning to spend part of every month — and potentially every week — in NYC."
The internet isn't buying Melania Trump's excuse
The source told Page Six, "Barron has never been completely on his own before — and with the added stress of him being both a freshman in college and potentially the son of a president in a predominantly Democratic city, [Melania] wants to be close." Furthermore, they said, "The added attention he'll get if his father is president worries Melania who is also concerned about reaction at his school over Barron's ever-present Secret Service [detail]." The narrative that Melania is steering clear of the spotlight to protect Barron's privacy isn't new. Yet, now that Barron is an adult, it may not be working as well as it has in the past, and it has plenty of folks on the internet talking.
One post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said, "Hands-on mother? Barron is 18. He's going to college ... Is she planning on being his dorm mate? Taking the top bunk? Also, hasn't Melania been hiding in New York for months while abandoning Barron?" Another X-user said, "The mothering Barron excuse worked when he was still a child, but Barron is 18, heading off to college in the fall. Why isn't Melania on the campaign trail?" While the former first lady is known for staying private, with Barron out on his own, she may no longer have a convenient excuse for not publicly supporting Donald.