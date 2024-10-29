Pippa Middleton's Diva Behavior At Her Country Estate Ruffles Local Feathers

Despite being the younger sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, Pippa Middleton is not actually royalty, but some people seem to think that she is behaving like a spoiled princess over access to her country estate. Pippa and her husband James Matthews, who got married in an elaborate, high society wedding in 2017, aren't endearing themselves to the neighbors. According to The Standard, the couple put up "No Trespassing" signs on a path that runs through their Berkshire property and had been used by locals for decades. Add that to the list of Pippa's most controversial moments!

Matthews and Pippa purchased the Barton Court property in 2022 for £15 million. The 32-room Georgian house was originally built in 1772, and it's set on 150 acres near Kintbury, not far from Pippa and Kate's gorgeous childhood home. Before Matthews and Pippa bought it, it had been owned by Sir Terence Conran, who allowed people to walk along a path that ran through the property and up to the main drive. We imagine that those who used it were mindful and didn't approach the house or else they would have been asked to leave.

But, now, there are signs reminding people that they're on private property and barring them from entry. We can see why the couple might want to keep people off their land; they do own it, and there are some locals who feel the same. However, there are others who have used that access point for decades, and they're unhappy with the new rules.

