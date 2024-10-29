Alina Habba Confirms In New Video That Whoopi Goldberg's Past Digs Got Under Her Skin

Another day, another celebrity drama. Back in November 2023, Alina Habba, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, complained to the media that a judge was mean to her. Judge Arthur Engoron reportedly told Habba to take a seat after he banged his hands on the table. When this story made its way to "The View," co-host Whoopi Goldberg mocked the attorney, not-so-subtly calling her a crybaby. Goldberg pretended to be an upset infant, rubbing her hands over her eyes to get her message across.

Nearly a year later, Habba made a video with PragerU, a controversial conservative organization, and a portion of it was posted to Instagram before dropping the whole video on the company's YouTube channel. In the snippet, Habba questioned why supposed feminists never supported her or tried to build her up as a fellow woman — and she wasn't afraid to name drop those she felt slighted her.

"The Whoopi Goldbergs of the world, the CNN anchors, they're the ones that hit me the hardest. The irony [is] that they are so horrible to me. Shame on them," Habba said.