Alina Habba Confirms In New Video That Whoopi Goldberg's Past Digs Got Under Her Skin
Another day, another celebrity drama. Back in November 2023, Alina Habba, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, complained to the media that a judge was mean to her. Judge Arthur Engoron reportedly told Habba to take a seat after he banged his hands on the table. When this story made its way to "The View," co-host Whoopi Goldberg mocked the attorney, not-so-subtly calling her a crybaby. Goldberg pretended to be an upset infant, rubbing her hands over her eyes to get her message across.
Nearly a year later, Habba made a video with PragerU, a controversial conservative organization, and a portion of it was posted to Instagram before dropping the whole video on the company's YouTube channel. In the snippet, Habba questioned why supposed feminists never supported her or tried to build her up as a fellow woman — and she wasn't afraid to name drop those she felt slighted her.
"The Whoopi Goldbergs of the world, the CNN anchors, they're the ones that hit me the hardest. The irony [is] that they are so horrible to me. Shame on them," Habba said.
Fans defend Alina Habba
Fans on Instagram were quick to offer their support. "[You] are smart and beautiful and they can't handle that! They are threatened by [you]," one person wrote. "Alina is what a real feminist should act like," another said. A third commenter thought Whoopi Goldberg was envious of Habba.
Recently, Habba attended Donald Trump's massive rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City and gave a hint that she is the biggest attention seeker in Trump's circle, showing off a bedazzled MAGA jacket that she placed front and center on the podium during her speech. "Gorgeous! Loved the jacket," one fan commented on a video Habba shared on social media. Another person asked where they could buy the jacket.
Meanwhile, Goldberg, who herself is no stranger to controversial moments, showed off a new shirt on Instagram that fans could order. "With our rights under attack, it's crucial that we proudly show support for bodily autonomy — and we do everything in our power to elect candidates who respect this right," she captioned the photo. Unlike remarks on Habba's Instagram, Goldberg received many negative responses, including one person calling her "the angriest person on daytime TV." As of this writing, Goldberg hasn't responded to Habba's recent comments.