Emily Ratajkowski Found The Best Use For Her Engagement Ring After Divorce

Apart from being a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion and entertainment, model-turned-actress Emily Ratajkowski is known for her unabashed point of view on a wide range of issues. She consistently challenges societal norms and uses her platform to address topics like women's rights and misogyny, making her a commanding voice in modern feminism. In March 2024, Ratajkowski did something similar and celebrated liberation boldly when she announced that she had transformed her engagement ring into "divorce rings" following her split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Taking it to Instagram, Ratajkowski showed off her gorgeous and custom-made divorce rings. In the photos, the "Gone Girl" star wore the rings proudly and made everyone realize that not all things should be mourned. The jewelry on her right ring finger featured a gorgeous princess-cut diamond flanked by side stones, while her pinky finger was decorated with a gold band showcasing a large pear-shaped diamond. It is worth noticing that the pear-shaped diamond is taken from her original Toi et Moi engagement ring, which she received after her wedding in February 2018. Surprisingly, she didn't caption the post with anything philosophical and simply wrote "divorce rings" alongside the pictures.

The custom-made divorce rings were designed by renowned jewelry designer Alison Lou, who also made her stunning engagement rings. For some, these custom-made rings might come out as an extreme step to celebrate something as bleak as divorce. However, for Ratajkowski, it was about reclaiming her dating life's narrative.

