Emily Ratajkowski Found The Best Use For Her Engagement Ring After Divorce
Apart from being a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion and entertainment, model-turned-actress Emily Ratajkowski is known for her unabashed point of view on a wide range of issues. She consistently challenges societal norms and uses her platform to address topics like women's rights and misogyny, making her a commanding voice in modern feminism. In March 2024, Ratajkowski did something similar and celebrated liberation boldly when she announced that she had transformed her engagement ring into "divorce rings" following her split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
Taking it to Instagram, Ratajkowski showed off her gorgeous and custom-made divorce rings. In the photos, the "Gone Girl" star wore the rings proudly and made everyone realize that not all things should be mourned. The jewelry on her right ring finger featured a gorgeous princess-cut diamond flanked by side stones, while her pinky finger was decorated with a gold band showcasing a large pear-shaped diamond. It is worth noticing that the pear-shaped diamond is taken from her original Toi et Moi engagement ring, which she received after her wedding in February 2018. Surprisingly, she didn't caption the post with anything philosophical and simply wrote "divorce rings" alongside the pictures.
The custom-made divorce rings were designed by renowned jewelry designer Alison Lou, who also made her stunning engagement rings. For some, these custom-made rings might come out as an extreme step to celebrate something as bleak as divorce. However, for Ratajkowski, it was about reclaiming her dating life's narrative.
For Emily Ratajkowski, these divorce rings symbolize reinvention and women's empowerment
For centuries, women have been unfairly shamed over failed marriages. However, Emily Ratajkowski didn't shy away from defying these stereotypes and turned her divorce into an empowering experience. In an interview with Elle, the Victoria's Secret icon opened up about her decision to wear divorce rings and what inspired her to make such a strong statement. During the conversation, the iNamorata owner revealed that an essay named "The Unravelers" made her realize what it means to be a woman and the kind of transformation she goes through in her life. For her, the divorce rings served as symbols of women's empowerment and how they reinvent themselves over time. "I've lived a lot of lives. I'm 32. I've lived a lot of lives already and I plan to live more, and I'm not gonna be shy about that," she told Elle.
The world got to know about the relationship between EmRata and Sebastian Bear-McClard in February 2018. The ex-couple didn't take much time to take their relationship to the next level and married on February 23, 2018. Three years after their marriage, in March 2021, the ex-couple welcomed their first and only child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, but Ratajkowski filed for divorce in September of 2022.