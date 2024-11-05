HGTV Star Alison Victoria's Boyfriend Has Worked With Some Major Hollywood A-Listers

Alison Victoria has gained fame with her HGTV series "Windy City Rehab" and her talents as an interior designer — but Victoria's new boyfriend, filmmaker and producer Brandt Andersen, certainly knows what the limelight feels like as well! As it turns out, Andersen has worked with a slew of the biggest names in Hollywood throughout his career.

Advertisement

Andersen and Victoria made their public debut as a couple in June 2024 at the Daytime Emmy Awards, and posed for adorable photos on the red carpet. However, red carpets and glitzy Hollywood galas are nothing new for the HGTV star's handsome beau. As it turns out, Andersen has been a player in the industry for over a decade.

Since his first credit as an executive producer on the 2011 crime thriller "Setup" — which introduced him to the likes of 50 Cent, Bruce Willis, Jenna Dewan and Ryan Phillippe — Andersen has thrived behind the scenes, executive producing scores of megastar-led projects before making his feature film directorial debut in February 2024 with his award-winning war drama "The Strangers' Case."

Advertisement