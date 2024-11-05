HGTV Star Alison Victoria's Boyfriend Has Worked With Some Major Hollywood A-Listers
Alison Victoria has gained fame with her HGTV series "Windy City Rehab" and her talents as an interior designer — but Victoria's new boyfriend, filmmaker and producer Brandt Andersen, certainly knows what the limelight feels like as well! As it turns out, Andersen has worked with a slew of the biggest names in Hollywood throughout his career.
Andersen and Victoria made their public debut as a couple in June 2024 at the Daytime Emmy Awards, and posed for adorable photos on the red carpet. However, red carpets and glitzy Hollywood galas are nothing new for the HGTV star's handsome beau. As it turns out, Andersen has been a player in the industry for over a decade.
Since his first credit as an executive producer on the 2011 crime thriller "Setup" — which introduced him to the likes of 50 Cent, Bruce Willis, Jenna Dewan and Ryan Phillippe — Andersen has thrived behind the scenes, executive producing scores of megastar-led projects before making his feature film directorial debut in February 2024 with his award-winning war drama "The Strangers' Case."
Brandt Andersen has rubbed elbows with Oscar winners and screen icons before sparking his romance with Alison Victoria
In his role as an executive producer, Andersen has gotten the chance to develop and cultivate a number of acclaimed projects with A-list ensembles. With 2013's "Broken City," he worked with Oscar winners Russell Crowe and Catherine Zeta-Jones. That same year, he worked on "The Frozen Ground" with film icons Nicolas Cage and John Cusack — and helped mastermind the team-up of action stars Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Escape Plan."
Andersen has frequently collaborated with superstar Mark Wahlberg, serving as an executive producer on a number of his films, including "2 Guns" and the Oscar-nominated war drama "Lone Survivor." Andersen has also worked with Bruce Willis on six different crime dramas before the "Die Hard" star retired from acting due to his battle with dementia. Additional A-listers who Andersen can count among his past collaborators include Tom Cruise, Andrew Garfield, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jesse Plemons, Mel Gibson, Martin Scorsese, and Liam Neeson, among many others.
Amid his hectic Hollywood schedule, however, Andersen took time to attend a wellness retreat which is where he and Alison Victoria first crossed paths, according to Us Weekly. The pair struck up a friendship that developed into a strong and spicy romance. Victoria told the outlet that she feels Anderson is the one for her, sharing, "[He's] my partner for the rest of this life and the next. I just hope we meet sooner in the next one."