Donald Trump's Former Chief Of Staff Turned On Him. Inside Their Feud

There's no doubt that Donald Trump has been one of the most polarizing figures in the world of politics, and his win in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election came as a shock to many. His tenure turned out to be controversial, and the way he behaved after losing the election in 2020 made people realize that he might not be an ideal candidate for running the Oval Office. Now that Trump has once again been chosen as the presidential nominee from the Republican party, his problematic comments on armed forces have prompted condemnation from his former chief of staff just days before Election Day.

John F. Kelly, who served as the White House chief of staff from 2017 to 2019, has come out publicly and slammed the former president for his controversial remarks about using the army against his opponents who are openly criticizing him for his policies and statements. In an interview with The New York Times in October 2024, Kelly noted that voters should use their minds and be very careful about who they choose to run the country. Moreover, he didn't shy away from calling Trump a "fascist" and a "dictator" because of his behavior and his approach to leadership.

"Certainly, the former president is in the far-right area; he's certainly an authoritarian, admires people who are dictators — he has said that. So he certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure," Kelly said.

