Matt LeBlanc Debuts Unrecognizable Transformation After Matthew Perry's Death Anniversary
Matt LeBlanc looks distressed in an exclusive photo of the actor lighting up a cigarette Tuesday, the day after his fellow "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry's first death anniversary. LeBlanc has reportedly sparked concern among the rest of the "Friends" cast.
The "Joey" actor was spotted running errands in Los Angeles Tuesday morning when the photo was captured. LeBlanc took a long drag on his cigarette while looking disheveled and exhausted during the rare outing. He could be seen wearing a black V-neck, jeans, and a black baseball cap. A year after Matthew Perry's passing, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are allegedly very concerned about LeBlanc. Aniston has reportedly even started sleeping over at LeBlanc's house to remain in constant communication.
The last time LeBlanc's social media followers saw a post from the "Friends" alum was November 14, 2023, a little less than a month after the tragic death of Perry, who died from an accidental ketamine overdose and drowned in his hot tub. Perry's death is still under investigation. LeBlanc shared a tribute to Instagram to say his final goodbye to Perry, and hasn't posted since. Before that, LeBlanc was frequently posting smiley selfies, holding up "Friends"-inspired mugs, and sharing career updates.
How has the rest of the Friends cast been affected by Matthew Perry's death anniversary?
While Matt LeBlanc mourns the death of Matthew Perry away from the spotlight, some of his "Friends" castmates honored their co-star with a small tribute on social media. Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the hit '90s sitcom, shared a series of memories on Instagram of Perry, captioning the post, "1 year" with a bandaged heart and dove emoji. She also tagged the Matthew Perry Foundation, which is committed to helping those who struggle with addiction. Courteney Cox, who was Monica Geller for the show's 10-year run, also posted on the social media platform, tagging the foundation and writing: "Missing you today and always."
Many fans reacted to Aniston and Cox's memories, sharing their love for Perry. "Thank you for being my happiness my heart just hurts so much that you're gone for a year Matty gone but never forgotten you have changed so many lives and I hope you know that," one user commented of Perry on Cox's post. "I can barely look at this post without breaking down. Friends is my go to for so many stages in my life, this loss is felt deeply," another wrote of Aniston's tribute to Perry.