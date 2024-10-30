Matt LeBlanc Debuts Unrecognizable Transformation After Matthew Perry's Death Anniversary

Matt LeBlanc looks distressed in an exclusive photo of the actor lighting up a cigarette Tuesday, the day after his fellow "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry's first death anniversary. LeBlanc has reportedly sparked concern among the rest of the "Friends" cast.

The "Joey" actor was spotted running errands in Los Angeles Tuesday morning when the photo was captured. LeBlanc took a long drag on his cigarette while looking disheveled and exhausted during the rare outing. He could be seen wearing a black V-neck, jeans, and a black baseball cap. A year after Matthew Perry's passing, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are allegedly very concerned about LeBlanc. Aniston has reportedly even started sleeping over at LeBlanc's house to remain in constant communication.

The last time LeBlanc's social media followers saw a post from the "Friends" alum was November 14, 2023, a little less than a month after the tragic death of Perry, who died from an accidental ketamine overdose and drowned in his hot tub. Perry's death is still under investigation. LeBlanc shared a tribute to Instagram to say his final goodbye to Perry, and hasn't posted since. Before that, LeBlanc was frequently posting smiley selfies, holding up "Friends"-inspired mugs, and sharing career updates.

