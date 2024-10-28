Jennifer Aniston's Tribute To Matthew Perry One Year After His Death Cements Their Unbreakable Bond

October 28, 2024, marked one year that "Friends" star Matthew Perry unexpectedly passed away at his home in Los Angeles. And in commemoration of that sad anniversary, Jennifer Aniston posted a series of sweet pictures on her Instagram page, with pictures of the two of them together as well as a picture of the full "Friends" cast sharing a hug for the last episode of their hit show. She didn't write much, but she didn't have to; the mending heart and dove emojis said a lot.

People commented about just how much they also missed Perry and how touched they were to see her tribute. Others noted that it seems impossible that it could have been an entire year since Perry died. As hard as the fans are continuing to grieve over Perry's passing, we can only guess as to how much more Aniston and others close to Perry must be feeling it.

Perry and Aniston's real-life friendship was deep and enduring. Perry had talked about how much love and support he got from Aniston over the years, and Aniston's first tribute to Perry after he died highlighted the strong bond that the two had. This post was much shorter, but still filled with love and gave us a tiny glimpse into the grief journey that she is, understandably, still on.

