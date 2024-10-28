Jennifer Aniston's Tribute To Matthew Perry One Year After His Death Cements Their Unbreakable Bond
October 28, 2024, marked one year that "Friends" star Matthew Perry unexpectedly passed away at his home in Los Angeles. And in commemoration of that sad anniversary, Jennifer Aniston posted a series of sweet pictures on her Instagram page, with pictures of the two of them together as well as a picture of the full "Friends" cast sharing a hug for the last episode of their hit show. She didn't write much, but she didn't have to; the mending heart and dove emojis said a lot.
People commented about just how much they also missed Perry and how touched they were to see her tribute. Others noted that it seems impossible that it could have been an entire year since Perry died. As hard as the fans are continuing to grieve over Perry's passing, we can only guess as to how much more Aniston and others close to Perry must be feeling it.
Perry and Aniston's real-life friendship was deep and enduring. Perry had talked about how much love and support he got from Aniston over the years, and Aniston's first tribute to Perry after he died highlighted the strong bond that the two had. This post was much shorter, but still filled with love and gave us a tiny glimpse into the grief journey that she is, understandably, still on.
Jennifer Aniston directed people to a charity created in Matthew Perry's honor
Jennifer Aniston also used her post to bring attention to those who are giving back and helping in Matthew Perry's name: in the caption, Aniston tagged the Matthew Perry Foundation. The charitable organization was founded by Perry's manager and publicist not long after Perry died to help people better understand addiction and how to best treat it.
Perry had discussed the legacy he wanted to leave after his death. Of course, no one could have imagined it would come so soon. He wanted to be known as someone who'd helped people, particularly those who'd struggled with addiction in ways that he did. So he'd likely be happy to know that his name was on something designed to help make the world a better place.
The charity that Aniston highlighted in her sweet post isn't the only one that honors him. Perry's family and friends started the Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada. That organization is also dedicated to helping those with addiction, specifically within the first year of recovery. Caitlin Morrison, one of Perry's five half-siblings, is the executive director, and she told CNN why they chose to focus on the first year. "I remember [Perry] saying quite a few times that that first year was just such a beast. There were so many roadblocks and so many difficulties," she said. So it makes for the perfect homage to his memory and how he wanted to be of service to others.