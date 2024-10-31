The Most Controversial Outfits Kamala Harris Has Ever Worn

Vice President Kamala Harris has made history many times throughout her political career, including becoming the first black woman to ever be sworn in as the Vice President of the United States, but she has also been unfairly ridiculed by her opponents for countless reasons throughout her presidential campaign. This ridicule includes several supporters of Donald Trump, including Trump's VP pick JD Vance, criticizing her choice of clothing.

Advertisement

On July 26, a video was posted on Harris' Facebook page depicting Harris asking the public for campaign donations. In the video, Harris is wearing a gold chain, and it has been speculated online that the vice president has been seen wearing this particular chain at other public events as well. Samuel Fisher, who is involved with the Students for Trump Organization, claimed on X that the chain was a "$62,000 Tiffany necklace." Christopher Cadelago of Politico revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that Vance will be including footage of the necklace in his upcoming promotional video.

It is obscene to attack a presidential candidate for their outfit choice; however, the cause of this bit of slander brings to mind some other memorable outfits worn by Harris that also caused a stir. While some haters speak out against her rather specific fashion sense, many other people are highly receptive to the vice president's clothing choices.

Advertisement