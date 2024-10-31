The Most Controversial Outfits Kamala Harris Has Ever Worn
Vice President Kamala Harris has made history many times throughout her political career, including becoming the first black woman to ever be sworn in as the Vice President of the United States, but she has also been unfairly ridiculed by her opponents for countless reasons throughout her presidential campaign. This ridicule includes several supporters of Donald Trump, including Trump's VP pick JD Vance, criticizing her choice of clothing.
On July 26, a video was posted on Harris' Facebook page depicting Harris asking the public for campaign donations. In the video, Harris is wearing a gold chain, and it has been speculated online that the vice president has been seen wearing this particular chain at other public events as well. Samuel Fisher, who is involved with the Students for Trump Organization, claimed on X that the chain was a "$62,000 Tiffany necklace." Christopher Cadelago of Politico revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that Vance will be including footage of the necklace in his upcoming promotional video.
It is obscene to attack a presidential candidate for their outfit choice; however, the cause of this bit of slander brings to mind some other memorable outfits worn by Harris that also caused a stir. While some haters speak out against her rather specific fashion sense, many other people are highly receptive to the vice president's clothing choices.
Kamala Harris' particular fashion choices
One outfit worn by Kamala Harris that is fairly unforgettable is the rainbow-colored denim jacket that she wore to San Francisco Pride in 2019. Harris' vibrant outfit on that June day consisted of the previously mentioned jacket imprinted with a sparkling pride flag, white pants, and white shoes. The outfit indicated her support of the LGBTQ+ community and still served fashion. In many ways, Harris used this outfit to make a powerful political stance.
Another outfit worn by Harris that left quite an impact was the brown suit made by fashion house Chloé, an outfit that can be seen in a video posted to Harris' Instagram page. Many spectators believed that the suit, which was worn by the vice president during the Democratic National Convention in August 2024, was meant to evoke the tan suit that former President Barack Obama wore during a press conference ten years ago.
Many conservative members of the press were bothered by Obama's appearance because they deemed it to be inappropriate attire for the serious topic at hand, which happened to be ISIS. Many believe that Harris purposefully wore a similar suit to Obama's to test those who opposed her. Michael Marshall Smith, a novelist, turned to X to call Harris' outfit choice "deep cut trolling."
The meaning behind Kamala Harris' fashion
Vice President Kamala Harris seems to often want to convey meaning within her outfits, regardless of whether that deeper meaning will cause an upset or not. Harris frequently wears monochrome, and sources have revealed that this is actually Harris' way of paying tribute to Black artists and historical figures.
During the 2021 Inauguration Day, Harris wore an outfit that was thought to be a nod to another major face in the Democratic Party: former first lady and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The outfit in question featured a purple jacket. Purple can be a controversial color when it comes to politics because it's a mixture of red and blue. Clinton wore purple during several public events, and many believed Harris was channeling Clinton with her purple outfit on Inauguration Day.
Harris has many die-hard supporters, while other people oppose everything for which she stands. No matter what one thinks about her political views, it is clear that she has the ability to polarize with subtle but substantial fashion choices. Harris often picks outfits that make spectators think, and she isn't afraid to push buttons with the clothes she chooses to wear.