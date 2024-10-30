Kamala Harris' Once Offered A Glimpse Inside The Air Force Two. Here's What It's Like
The President of the United States uses Air Force One to travel around the globe. The aircraft is loaded with state-of-the-art features to ensure a comfortable journey and gives the president a safe environment for making some important decisions in the air. Similarly, the Vice President has access to her official plane, known as Air Force Two, which is almost equivalent to the president's ride. Technically, any plane carrying the vice president is known as Air Force Two, but the plane that the VP most often rides in is a modified version of a Boeing 757-200 called a C-32. In 2022, Kamala Harris, the presidential nominee and the current vice president, gave a glimpse of her aircraft, and it's really a remarkable airship.
Per People, Air Force Two is different than a normal flight. As soon as Harris and her staff get seated, the pilots start the engine, and the aircraft begins its journey. Apart from being a comfortable ride, the Air Force Two is equipped with stuff that lets the vice president work even when she is in the air. Presidents continue to work on important matters even when they are flying across cities or countries, and similarly, the aircraft used by vice presidents also helps them stay up-to-date with all the latest information. Per Business Insider, the Air Force Two used by Kamala Harris features multiple TV screens that show several cable news channels.
Air Force Two helps Kamala Harris stay in touch with what's happening in the world
The C-32 aircraft includes a VIP area, a main cabin for members of staff, and a back cabin that accommodates members of the press. The rear cabin of the plane also contains a kitchen, two bathrooms, and closets. Like normal aircraft, Air Force Two has a dedicated galley that stores food items. Additionally, this particular area is also used for preparing and serving food during the flight.
These are only some of the features that make Air Force Two such an extraordinary machine. That's why Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance is keen on traveling the aircraft as the next vice president. In August 2024, Vance and Harris landed at the same airport in Wisconsin, prompting the Republican candidate to approach the plane and talk to the presidential nominee. However, he couldn't meet her and went on to talk to the media present at the site. Vance told the reporters (per AP), "I just wanted to check out my future plane." Time will tell if any of JD Vance's rides will include Air Force Two!