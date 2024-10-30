Kamala Harris' Once Offered A Glimpse Inside The Air Force Two. Here's What It's Like

The President of the United States uses Air Force One to travel around the globe. The aircraft is loaded with state-of-the-art features to ensure a comfortable journey and gives the president a safe environment for making some important decisions in the air. Similarly, the Vice President has access to her official plane, known as Air Force Two, which is almost equivalent to the president's ride. Technically, any plane carrying the vice president is known as Air Force Two, but the plane that the VP most often rides in is a modified version of a Boeing 757-200 called a C-32. In 2022, Kamala Harris, the presidential nominee and the current vice president, gave a glimpse of her aircraft, and it's really a remarkable airship.

Per People, Air Force Two is different than a normal flight. As soon as Harris and her staff get seated, the pilots start the engine, and the aircraft begins its journey. Apart from being a comfortable ride, the Air Force Two is equipped with stuff that lets the vice president work even when she is in the air. Presidents continue to work on important matters even when they are flying across cities or countries, and similarly, the aircraft used by vice presidents also helps them stay up-to-date with all the latest information. Per Business Insider, the Air Force Two used by Kamala Harris features multiple TV screens that show several cable news channels.