Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz's Split Gets Doused In Pettiness From Jenna Dewan's Fiancé

On October 29, People reported that multiple sources confirmed that Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's relationship has come to an end. That same day, Steve Kazee, the fiancé of Tatum's ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, made a seemingly mocking post consisting of the word "haha" repeated over and over on his Instagram Story, which many fans believe was a reaction to the news of the A-List couple's breakup. While Kazee denied his post meant any harm, the idea of celebrating someone's relationship ending is extremely off-putting.

Kravitz and Tatum officially started their relationship in August 2021 after first becoming acquainted while doing voice-over work on "The Lego Batman Movie" years prior. The couple met in person for the first time when Kravitz directed Tatum in the thriller film "Don't Blink," which was released in August. The two became engaged in October 2023. Tatum spoke about working under his fiancée on a film during an exclusive chat with People in July. "This is what I'll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it," Tatum informed the outlet.

Tatum met ex-wife Dewan on the set of the 2006 hit dance movie "Step Up," and the two became engaged in 2008. The "Magic Mike" actor married Dewan in July 2009, before the two divorced in November 2019. While speaking to Vanity Fair about the end of his relationship with Dewan, Tatum revealed, "We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart."

