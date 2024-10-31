Who Is JD Vance's Grandmother? What We Know About The Woman Who Raised Him

JD Vance often speaks about the woman that raised him and all the things she went through to bring him up through tough times. His grandmother holds a special place in his heart to this day, helping form him into the man he's become and inspiring him even now that he's reached political office. But who is the woman behind all of the stories that Vance so often includes in his speeches?

Bonnie Blanton Vance was born in Keck, Kentucky in 1933. She would later move to Middletown, Ohio with the boy who became her husband and Vance's grandfather in the 1940s. At the time, Bonnie was 13 and he was 16, and she was already pregnant with their first child. Jim Vance, JD's grandfather, worked in an Armco steel mill.

Vance had a complicated relationship with his parents, with his father leaving when he was a toddler and his mother struggling with drug addiction. He was raised by his grandparents and his grandmother, Bonnie Blanton Vance, had a huge impact on him. He even took her last name rather than his birth name because of her influence.