David Bowie's Son Duncan Jones Has A Tragic Story

The start of the glam rock movement saw David Bowie find the big break he had been searching for. After a few underwhelming releases throughout the late '60s, he struck gold once the '70s came around; and with the help of his iconic looks as Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane, a rock legend was born. Before giving birth to his alter egos, however, David and his then-wife, Angie Bowie, welcomed their son Duncan Zowie Haywood Jones in 1971.

Advertisement

As the son of a highly successful music artist, Jones experienced some of the greatest highs he could ever imagine, such as traveling the world. However, he also experienced some of the lowest lows. Though it would go under the radar given his disdain for public attention as a child, it became apparent once Jones had come into his own. After changing his name, Jones achieved various accolades as a full-blown creative like his father, albeit in a different field of work as a prolific movie director. However, Jones' creativity didn't come without a grim backlog of influences from his personal life. Whether it was his unfair run-ins with cancer in those he loved or his strained relationship with his mother, Jones' life was riddled with tragedy after tragedy. To learn more about his journey, here is the tragic story of David Bowie's son, Duncan Jones.

Advertisement