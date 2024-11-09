What Scott Reeves Has Said About His Brief Return To General Hospital
In 2024, over a decade after he last played the part in 2013, actor Scott Reeves returned to the soap opera "General Hospital" to reprise his role as Steven (or Steve) Webber. His first day back was October 24, 2024, and Scott exited the program once more on October 28. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Scott spoke highly about his experience with that short return. "I can't say enough great things about my experience coming back," Scott told the outlet.
The sudser star — who has also been in "Days of Our Lives" and "The Young and the Restless" — was happy that the door wasn't completely closed for Steve to return again. Scott told the show's executive producer Frank Valentini that he was down for another comeback and added, "There's so many different ways the story could go."
Scott's return also felt like a blast from the past. There was an overlap between him and his wife, "Days of Our Lives" star Melissa Reeves, returning to their respective shows. It was enjoyable and felt like a throwback to earlier in their relationship since they met on the "Days" set and their careers and personal lives flourished side-by-side. Scott continued, "I do not take this for granted because you don't get many opportunities to relive [a life you used to lead]. ... I was like, 'Wow, honey, this is so strange, it's like we're getting to relive what it was like our first decade of doing this together.'"
Scott Reeves once had hopes to return to another sudser
Scott Reeves has also spoken highly of his time on "The Young and the Restless." For a decade from 1991 to 2001, he portrayed Ryan McNeil on the sudser. At the show's 50th anniversary celebration, Reeves was interviewed by the Michael Fairman Channel and explained that the role of Ryan was initially just for three episodes before it was expanded to three years to start.
"Literally, it was like, kind of, joining a family," Reeves said. When he exited "The Young and the Restless," it was due to his character being killed off. And as upsetting as that was, it gave Reeves the opportunity to devote more time to his music career.
Reeves continued, "And I said, 'But I never say never and I never disappear fully.' I said, 'You never know when I'm gonna rear my head.'" Deceased soap opera characters being revived is a surprisingly common occurrence, and although Reeves has yet to bring Ryan back to life, he has the potential for more time as Steve on "General Hospital."