The Tragic, Real-Life Story Of Tim & Gwen Walz

In August of 2024, it was announced that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris had chosen her running mate. Her pick for VP turned out to be Minnesota's Governor, Tim Walz, a politician with a no-nonsense Midwestern sensibility and a great sense of humor. Many have found Walz to be endearing as he publicly praises his wife and two children, speaks about his time as a teacher and football coach, and ribs the Republicans for their "weird" behavior.

Tim Walz may be a smiley, down-to-earth, likable guy, but his backstory is fraught with obstacles and tragedy. After losing his father as a teenager, he went on to achieve many goals, such as graduating from college and becoming an educator. He met his wife, Gwen, while working in a school, and they had a sweet romance. But starting a family proved to be a heartbreaking endeavor that has informed some of Walz's political policies.

He is no stranger to loss. And, while he clearly adores his family, his own childhood had its difficult times. Through it all, Tim Walz has remained optimistic and determined, and despite the tragedies he has endured, his future looks very bright.