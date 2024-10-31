Trump Accidentally Lets A Major Insecurity Slip During Garbage Truck Stunt

With mere days left until Election Day, the presidential race is certainly heating up. Before his campaign rally on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump rode around in a "Trump 2024" branded garbage truck. This was another move in the political brawl surrounding the word "garbage." Yet, there was more to Trump's ride and coordinating ensemble than meets the eye. And, it shows his insecurities.

"How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala [Harris] and Joe Biden," Trump said while riding in the truck and sporting a reflective vest (via CNN). Yet, rather than trading in his vest for a suit jacket when he hit the rally stage, he continued to sport his sanitation worker attire over his collared shirt and tie. For anyone who may have been confused about why Trump was still wearing the orange vest onstage, the second-time presidential hopeful explained it to the crowd. Trump rambled a bit about how his team told him he should keep the vest on. He claimed that he initially refused and was careful to make a note of just how many people were attending his rally, saying that he wouldn't wear the vest onstage, because "I got 25,000 people standing outside. I got all these people here" per Newsweek. However, Trump's concern about crowd size wasn't the only insecurity he mentioned. He also said that he agreed to wear the vest onstage when he was told it made him look thinner.

