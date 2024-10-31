Obama Reveals The Biggest Challenge Raising His Daughters (& It's Not What You'd Think)

Since Malia and Sasha Obama spent a chunk of their childhoods in the White House, Barack and Michelle Obama dealt with some uncommon challenges as parents. When their daughters were small, their main goal was to keep things normal. Some of their strategies included giving Sasha and Malia reality checks by making them do chores like setting the table and picking up after themselves. During the 2008 election campaign, Barack informed People that he was also checking in with his daughters emotionally, "monitoring whether or not they're feeling sad or neglected at all, that they're also not feeling special because their dad is running for President."

However, now that his daughters are grown up, Barack believes their efforts to keep Malia and Sasha grounded may have worked almost too well. "The challenge for us is letting us give them any help at all," Barack explained on "The Pivot Podcast" in October 2024. "They're very sensitive about this stuff. They're very stubborn about it." For example, when Malia wrote and directed "The Heart," her first film, she opted to omit her last name onscreen. While Barack told Malia that people would be aware of her identity regardless, her goal was for audiences to judge the film on its own merits. "I think our daughters go out of their way to not try to leverage [their name]," Barack added. Unfortunately, Malia did get some negative reactions, but the Obamas are well aware their adult daughters have to stand on their own decisions.

