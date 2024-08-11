What Sasha And Malia's Relationship With Michelle Obama's Mom Was Really Like

Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson, sadly died at the age of 86 on May 31, 2024. Robinson was the quintessential matriarch of the family, and she saw the Obamas through a time of huge personal and professional upheaval. As the Obama family explained in their statement after her death, "On Election Night in 2008, when the news broke that Barack would soon shoulder the weight of the world, she was there holding his hand. With a healthy nudge, she agreed to move to the White House with Michelle and Barack. We needed her. The girls needed her, and she ended up being our rock through it all" (via NBC 4 New York).

Advertisement

Although it's an opportunity that precious few get to experience, Michelle Obama's mother wasn't that enthused about taking up residence in the White House. However, she did it for the sake of her granddaughters, Malia and Sasha. Unsurprisingly, becoming the president and first lady of the United States was a massive change for Barack and Michelle Obama, and because of their abruptly busier schedules, Marian stepped in to fill in the parenting gaps. Her presence as a constant extra caregiver and authority figure for years meant that Malia and Sasha had a very close relationship with their grandma.