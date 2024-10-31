Travis Kelce's Hint About His Bedroom Habits With Taylor Swift Will Leave You Blushing

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have demanding careers, but they seemingly find time to touch down in the bedroom. During an October 2024 episode of "New Heights," which he hosts with brother Jason Kelce, Travis hinted that he has an active sex life. This came up after a listener called in claiming his wife was not "interested in sex whatsoever." Unfortunately for the caller, Travis could not relate. He said, "I will personally mention that I have no idea what that's [like]."

Travis, who has never shied away from showering his woman in love and often engages in sweet PDA moments with Swift, tried to help the poor guy out, showing off his true romantic nature. "Maybe just try to get some candles, get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic. Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame or something, get that thing going. Take her to a nice restaurant. These are all things that I would try and do just based off what I heard," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said. Jason, whose relationship with wife Kylie Kelce has exhibited some potential red flags, also chimed in, telling the caller that women can be "weird" about sex. "They don't just always want to have sex. I don't know why, they don't operate on the same wavelength as us. ... Women like to be sought after," he said.

The brother's sound advice proved that they both know a thing or two about pleasing their women.