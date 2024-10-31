Travis Kelce's Hint About His Bedroom Habits With Taylor Swift Will Leave You Blushing
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have demanding careers, but they seemingly find time to touch down in the bedroom. During an October 2024 episode of "New Heights," which he hosts with brother Jason Kelce, Travis hinted that he has an active sex life. This came up after a listener called in claiming his wife was not "interested in sex whatsoever." Unfortunately for the caller, Travis could not relate. He said, "I will personally mention that I have no idea what that's [like]."
Travis, who has never shied away from showering his woman in love and often engages in sweet PDA moments with Swift, tried to help the poor guy out, showing off his true romantic nature. "Maybe just try to get some candles, get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic. Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame or something, get that thing going. Take her to a nice restaurant. These are all things that I would try and do just based off what I heard," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said. Jason, whose relationship with wife Kylie Kelce has exhibited some potential red flags, also chimed in, telling the caller that women can be "weird" about sex. "They don't just always want to have sex. I don't know why, they don't operate on the same wavelength as us. ... Women like to be sought after," he said.
The brother's sound advice proved that they both know a thing or two about pleasing their women.
Travis Kelce has been open about his sex life before
Travis Kelce's confession that he's never had a dry spell in the bedroom is just one admission he's made about his sex life. When he headlined his own reality dating series "Catching Kelce" in 2016, he was asked when he lost his virginity in a promo, to which he answered, "Fourteen — mommy didn't hear that" (via Us Weekly). Around the same time, Kelce appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" to promote the series, where he made more shocking revelations about his sex life. While being quizzed by TV personality Ramona Singer about his relationship and sex preferences, he claimed that a potential dealbreaker for him was "a girl who won't sleep with you after the third date." Kelce explained: "Three dates, that's like a while... I don't wanna say a dealbreaker, but it puts some questions in the air." During that same episode, Kelce was asked to weigh in on a woman who wasn't willing to give oral sex. "Ah... sounds like a dear old dealbreaker to me," he answered.
These comments could suggest to some that Kelce is sex-crazed — and the fact that a whopping 50 women were competing for his heart on "Catching Kelce" definitely didn't help his image. However, this series predates his relationship with Swift by seven years, and it's possible Kelce's views could have changed since then. Not to mention, there are many ways in which his relationship with Swift is different than his past romances.