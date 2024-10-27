9 Red Flags In Jason And Kylie Kelce's Relationship

The Kelce family has been making headlines everywhere, especially with Travis Kelce's team winning the Super Bowl and his relationship with Taylor Swift. But Travis and Swift aren't the only well-known couple in the family. Travis' older brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, have been a fan-favorite NFL couple for years.

The pair met in 2014 when Jason was playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, they've gotten married and have three daughters. Fans love getting an inside look at the couple's life through social media, podcasts, and other platforms. They seem to be an open and laid-back couple.

However, there are some signs that things are not as good as they seem. All couples operate differently, and they could be perfectly happy together, but we couldn't help notice a few red flags. While Kylie and Jason often present a playful side to themselves, there are moments where their jokes seem to go too far. On top of that, Jason seems to struggle to take big moments seriously and often ignores Kylie's wishes.

