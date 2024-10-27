9 Red Flags In Jason And Kylie Kelce's Relationship
The Kelce family has been making headlines everywhere, especially with Travis Kelce's team winning the Super Bowl and his relationship with Taylor Swift. But Travis and Swift aren't the only well-known couple in the family. Travis' older brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, have been a fan-favorite NFL couple for years.
The pair met in 2014 when Jason was playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, they've gotten married and have three daughters. Fans love getting an inside look at the couple's life through social media, podcasts, and other platforms. They seem to be an open and laid-back couple.
However, there are some signs that things are not as good as they seem. All couples operate differently, and they could be perfectly happy together, but we couldn't help notice a few red flags. While Kylie and Jason often present a playful side to themselves, there are moments where their jokes seem to go too far. On top of that, Jason seems to struggle to take big moments seriously and often ignores Kylie's wishes.
Jason Kelce fell asleep during their first date
Jason and Kylie Kelce met each other the same way many couples do in the modern world: through a dating app. There are many things to dislike about Tinder — many would say it's not the most romantic way to meet your spouse — but it's how the NFL star and his wife first crossed paths. On an episode of "New Heights" podcast that Jason co-hosts with his brother Travis Kelce, Kylie said that she had no idea Jason played for the NFL, looking at his dating profile. But the two got chatting anyway and decided to meet up at a bar.
The biggest red flag at the start of their relationship was Jason's behavior on that date. On the podcast, Kylie said that Jason fell asleep on the bar table 45 minutes after she showed up for their meet-up. Apparently, Jason had drank too much and was unconscious soon after his wife-to-be arrived. Fellow NFL player Beau Allen had to carry Jason out of the bar and back to his apartment. Jason himself corroborated her story, saying, "[I] definitely fell asleep. Got a little bit too inebriated." To add some romance back into the story of their first meeting, Jason added, "I was sober enough to know it was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life." However, Kylie didn't seem to buy that version of events. She shook her head and said, "he's so full of it," in response.
Jason Kelce's proposal was unromantic
Many fans love Jason and Kylie Kelce's relationship because of how relatable the pair seem. Kylie Kelce's laidback style and reliability have even stolen the spotlight from megastar Taylor Swift at times. But while their casual attitude can be relatable, there are times when it seems to go too far, such as when Jason proposed to Kylie. While many people dream of having beautiful, elaborate, and romantic proposals, Kylie got the opposite.
On an episode of "New Heights" podcast, Jason said he was in a rush to get engaged because the NFL training camp had already begun, and he was worried about scheduling. The idea of just wanting to get the proposal out of the way already seems unromantic, and the way he popped the question was also rushed and unplanned. The pair were leaving Kylie's parent's house, and Jason needed to go back into the house to talk to her parents about proposing. He made up the excuse that he had to go to the bathroom and left Kylie to wait in the truck. When he came back, Kylie said he told her, "This is not the most romantic way to do this, but can you get out of the truck." He proposed then and there without any other plan or special touch. They are a very casual couple, and this proposal seems to match their style, but it would have been nice to see a little more effort put into the special moment.
Jason Kelce blamed Kylie for his poor fashion choices
In September 2023, Amazon Prime released "KELCE," a documentary following Jason Kelce through his 2022 Football season as he considered retiring. The documentary's premiere was an exciting day for the whole family, especially Jason and Kylie, as the film takes an intimate look at their life together. However, Jason didn't dress how you might expect for such a big occasion. Walking the green carpet, Kylie looked lovely in a silk skirt and nude heels, but her husband, the guest of honor of the night, looked out of place next to her in a T-shirt, shorts, and flip-flops.
When his brother Travis teased Jason about his inappropriately casual outfit choice during a "New Heights" episode, Jason automatically blamed his wife. He said Kylie was supposed to bring him jeans but that she had been late. Blaming his wife for his fashion choices seems strange, especially when Kylie managed to dress up for the night. Travis pushed back on his brother's excuse, asking, "Why didn't Jason bring jeans for Jason?" Jason tried to argue that he couldn't have brought clothes because he was at football practice, but eventually had to admit that he couldn't fault Kylie for his wardrobe faux pas. Although this was just a small instance, it seems like a slight red flag that Jason was so ready to put the responsibility on Kylie for something he could have handled.
Kylie Kelce poked fun at her husband in a post
Kylie and Jason Kelce are known for having a playful relationship. However, sometimes, their jokes with each other seem like a red flag. Even when one is trying to compliment the other, they can't seem to resist the opportunity to make slight jabs. After retiring from football, Jason Kelce remains close to the game, joining ESPN's commentary panel. During his first time as an analyst, Jason's co-hosts joked about him wearing a shirt from the mall since he'd lost his bag. Jason played along with the banter, commenting on the button-down size and saying that it fit his stomach but not his "t****." ESPN later shared the awkward and funny moment on X.
Kylie brought up this moment in an Instagram post congratulating her husband on the new era in his career. She shared a photo of her and her husband with their three daughters on a football field. She started her caption sweetly by saying, "Training camp looked a little different this year. Watching you at the Linc on Monday is going to be a little different too. Just know that the girls and I are loving cheering you on in this new chapter!" However, she couldn't help but make a joke about Jason's first on-air moment, finishing her otherwise sweet post by poking fun and saying, "Maybe try not to say t**** this week?"
Kylie Kelce says Jason needs to get out of the house more
Following his retirement, Kylie Kelce spoke to the hosts of "Today" about Jason Kelce's big post-retirement plans. She said that her husband had been talking about retiring from the NFL ever since they started dating, and now that he finally had, they were eager to move to the next steps in their future. Kylie said she could see Jason as a sportscaster as well as many other things. "I think nothing is off the table at this point," she said. "He's my husband, so I'm biased, but I think he's so good at everything he tries. It's kind of a pain in the butt. Nothing is off the table, he's an ideas guy, so I think he's gonna see what happens."
Kylie's main concern was that she didn't want her husband staying at home. "He needs to get out of the house," Kylie told the hosts. "It's not that I need him to get out of the house; it's that he needs to get out of the house. I think that with three small children, I don't think golf is gonna cut it." Although Kylie seems very supportive of anything her husband wants to do, she also made it clear that she doesn't think he should be spending too much time at home with her and the children.
Jason Kelce said he lives to embarrass his wife
Jason Kelce seems to always be up for a good time regardless of what anyone else thinks of his behavior. Barstool Sports posted a video of Jason's goofy and enthusiastic dancing during a Philadelphia Eagles' tailgate party on X, writing, "Jason Kelce is top 2 guys you wanna party with & he isn't 2." Although many people found his ridiculous dancing entertaining, others had a lot of criticism. Sara Gonzales, host of "Sara Gonzales Unfiltered," re-tweeted the video, writing, "Counterpoint: I would be embarrassed to be seen with a grown a** man doing this."
Jason didn't let the negative feedback get him down. He was quick to respond to Gonzalez by writing, "My wife Kylie says this often. Embarrassing her is one of the great joys in my life." It's clear that Jason was looking for a lighthearted way to dismiss the unfair backlash he was receiving and turned to humor as he often does. However, it also seems like a bit of a red flag for him to so quickly say that he loves embarrassing his wife. Kylie didn't mention having any problem with his dancing, so the comment felt out of place, when he could have just as easily left Kylie out of it.
Jason Kelce made sexist joke toward his wife
Travis Kelce's teammate, Harrison Butker, went viral after giving a controversial commencement speech at a Catholic university. During his speech, the Kansas City kicker urged the women graduates to focus more on roles as wives and mothers than on finding a career. The NFL star received a lot of backlash and many deemed his speech sexist.
The Kelce brothers discussed the infamous commencement speech on their podcast. Both said they disagreed with his viewpoints but still saw Butker as a good person. Jason went on to say that while he understood the frustration with Butker's comments, he felt anyone who disagreed could simply ignore him. "If my daughters listened to anybody tell them what to do, that they should be homemakers, then I've failed as a dad ... I don't care who's talking to them," the retired NFL star said on "New Heights" podcast.
He went on to say that he did understand why the comments bothered many women, adding that some of what Butker said frustrated his wife, Kylie. Instead of being supportive of his wife's feelings, he made a joke about the situation, saying, "Initially, I said, 'Listen, you're going to need to go back in the kitchen to make me a sandwich. Listen — it's a game right now.'" Although he was clearly joking, it did seem like he was making light of a situation that was upsetting for his wife and many other women.
Kylie Kelce wasn't happy with Jason's public antics
Kylie and Jason Kelce attended the playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills on January 21, 2024. Despite sharing their private suite with Travis Kelce's superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Jason still managed to steal the spotlight at the Chiefs game by tearing his shirt off and running around in the stands in support of his brother.
His antics gained a lot of attention from the crowd and on social media, but one person who wasn't too pleased with it was his wife, Kylie, who had asked him to be on his best behavior. Speaking on the "Today" show, Kylie said she tried to talk Jason out of making a big scene. "I was like, 'Do we need to do that?' and he was like, 'No, my shirt's coming off,'" she said.
Jason explained his side of the story in a segment of the "New Heights" podcast, later shared on X by the NFL. "I gave Kylie a heads-up. The moment we got into the suite, I said I'm taking my shirt off, and I'm jumping out of that suite. And she said, 'Jason, don't you dare,'" Jason told his brother, who found the whole situation hilarious. Jason ignored Kylie's wishes, saying, "I'm not asking for permission. I'm doing this."
Jason Kelce said his wife hates when he scares their kids
Jason Kelce loves making jokes, even at the expense of his wife and children. The NFL star and Kylie Kelce have three beautiful daughters together, and Jason has admitted that one of his favorite hobbies is scaring his young children. "That's a Kelce pastime," he said on an episode of the "New Heights" podcast, saying that he often makes ghost noises to scare his children. "Wyatt and Ellie will, like, freak out, like there's a ghost. Like, they're not smart enough to know it's me," he said about his two daughters.
But, while Jason finds this to be a hilarious prank, it's much more frustrating for Kylie, especially when she's trying to get her kids to settle down in the evening. "I'll do it right before bedtime," Jason admitted. "Kylie's like, 'What are you f***ing doing? Are you out of your mind? These kids are almost down, and you're scaring them? They're going to be up for another hour.'" Although Jason seems to only be doing the prank to be funny, it is slightly concerning that he does it regardless of the stress it causes Kylie and his daughters.