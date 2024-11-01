Inside The Drama Between JD Vance And CNN's Jake Tapper

Sparks flew in an interview between Jake Tapper and JD Vance on Tapper's "State of the Union" broadcast. The two got into a heated exchange over Donald Trump's quotes and former staff members of Trump's White House. The pleasantries lasted only seconds beyond Tapper welcoming Vance to the stage. It was as if the pair couldn't let the other finish a sentence at times, with Tapper interjecting into Vance's answers almost constantly. Tapper seemed unable to let go of allies who turned against Donald Trump, no matter which way the conversation went. There was also some major shade thrown during the interview, with Tapper making statements like, " I think it's interesting that you think that — that a magazine writer lied the American people into war." Jake Tapper didn't hold back throughout the time they had together.

Vance, to his credit, attempted to discuss policy rather than former staff members like Donald Trump's Former Chief of Staff who flipped on him. But while he was on the back foot early, he took the fight to Jake Tapper later on, pressing him for CNN's coverage of Donald Trump being investigated for Russian collusion and giving credence to anonymous sources. This continued the trend of high emotions and drama that ran throughout the entire interview and culminated in Tapper all but laughing in Vance's face.