Kamala Harris' Purple Suit Had More Meaning Than We Realized

Apart from being a force to be reckoned with in politics, Kamala Harris is known for her impeccable fashion sense. She often wears tailored suits and well-defined blazers and completes her look with signature Converse sneakers. The presidential nominee knows how to captivate people's minds with her words and her style. Who can forget her stunning purple attire at Joe Biden's inauguration day in 2021? Although Harris received a lot of praise for wearing that dress, not many people know the real story behind the regal purple coat and why she decided to wear the aforementioned hue on such a significant day.

On January 20, 2021, Biden took the oath as the 46th President of the United States, while Harris became the first woman to be sworn in as vice president. To mark the special day, the Democratic Party's nominee for president chose to wear a purple dress made by the designer Christopher John Rogers and matched it up with a coat of the same color. Some might believe that Harris chose to wear a purple dress because the color suits her. However, there's a deeper meaning behind her choice. CNN journalist Abby Phillip noted that Harris paid tribute to the legendary Democratic Party member Shirley Chisholm by wearing purple at the inauguration (via WWD). For the uninitiated, Chisholm was the first Black woman to make her way to Congress in 1968. Moreover, she was the first Black woman to run for president in 1972 and she wore a purple dress while announcing her candidacy. Correspondingly, purple emerged as a symbol of inspiration.

"I stand, as so many of us do, on her shoulders because she understood you just march to that podium and claim that podium," Harris said about Chisholm in an interview with theGrio in 2019.