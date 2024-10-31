Is Taylor Swift The Special Guest At Kamala Harris' Pennsylvania Rally? Inside The Rumors
Democrats and Taylor Swift fans are speculating that the world-famous pop star might be set to appear at Vice President Kamala Harris' final campaign event — a Pennsylvania rally on the evening before Election Day.
The November 4, 2024, rally at the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be a closing statement for the Harris presidential campaign. It's a final attempt to reach key voters in the battleground state where polls show a contentious race between her and former president Donald Trump. The rumors occur on the heels of an October 25 rally in Houston, Texas, where Beyoncé appeared alongside Harris. In the final days before the election, Harris is teaming up with the high-profile celebrities who have supported her as part of a final push to reach voters. Beyoncé hails from Houston, which has Swift fans speculating that the "You Belong With Me" singer might make an appearance in her home state of Pennsylvania. Swift endorsed Harris in September 2024 with an Instagram post that said, "I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."
Fans, hopeful to see Swift make a late-minute appearance with Harris, have noted that the singer will be on a break from the Eras Tour that night and potentially available. "There is a certain huge celebrity whose tour is on a break after Sunday night, that just so happens to be from Pennsylvania," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Taylor Swift's endorsement may be key with a crucial voting demographic
Taylor Swift's endorsement, which was shared with her 283 million followers, marked a huge win for Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign. With reproductive rights so central to this election cycle, Harris has been eager to reach young women voters — Swift's primary fan base. The endorsement prompted over 337,000 visits to the site vote.gov, a preview of the potential impact that Swift could have on Election Day results. "Her brand is so powerful at the moment that any major campaign that ignores the impact of Swifties on the upcoming election puts their campaign's success at risk," said Megan Sweeney, former communications director of the Pennsylvania Republican Party, in an interview with Forbes.
In fact, Swift's endorsement was so coveted that the Trump campaign tried to claim it prematurely. A series of AI-generated images that falsely implied the singer had expressed support for the Republican presidential ticket. Swift cited these false images as a motivating factor to make her political position as clear as possible. On Instagram, the sharp-penned singer wrote, "[It] brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter"—and specified she would be voting for the Democratic nominee.
However, despite her support of Harris, Swift seems committed to maintaining friendly relationships with those who do not share her politics. Despite drawing the ire of fans, Swift has stayed friendly with Brittany Mahomes and Barstool founder David Portney, both of whom have publicly supported Trump. It seems she's saving her harsh words for Republican Vice Presidential nominee, JD Vance, whose derogatory statements about single women were unmistakably the target of her "Childless Cat Lady" endorsement sign-off.