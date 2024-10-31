Is Taylor Swift The Special Guest At Kamala Harris' Pennsylvania Rally? Inside The Rumors

Democrats and Taylor Swift fans are speculating that the world-famous pop star might be set to appear at Vice President Kamala Harris' final campaign event — a Pennsylvania rally on the evening before Election Day.

Advertisement

The November 4, 2024, rally at the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be a closing statement for the Harris presidential campaign. It's a final attempt to reach key voters in the battleground state where polls show a contentious race between her and former president Donald Trump. The rumors occur on the heels of an October 25 rally in Houston, Texas, where Beyoncé appeared alongside Harris. In the final days before the election, Harris is teaming up with the high-profile celebrities who have supported her as part of a final push to reach voters. Beyoncé hails from Houston, which has Swift fans speculating that the "You Belong With Me" singer might make an appearance in her home state of Pennsylvania. Swift endorsed Harris in September 2024 with an Instagram post that said, "I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Advertisement

Fans, hopeful to see Swift make a late-minute appearance with Harris, have noted that the singer will be on a break from the Eras Tour that night and potentially available. "There is a certain huge celebrity whose tour is on a break after Sunday night, that just so happens to be from Pennsylvania," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.