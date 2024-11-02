Laura Loomer's Weightloss Transformation Is Turning Heads
Laura Loomer's name has become synonymous with Donald Trump's, thanks to her unwavering support of the former president. Anyone who's been in the political loop long enough knows that Loomer and Trump have a rather strange relationship, often appearing to be more than just friends. They certainly have a lot in common, especially when it comes to how they treat some of their fellow humans. Loomer has been making headlines for more than just her controversial comments and actions, however.
In March 2024, the political activist took to X, formerly Twitter, posting a video showing off her body, revealing that she used to weigh 195 pounds. "I don't like talking about it because I hated everything about myself when I was that size, and I'm embarrassed I was ever that big," Loomer wrote in the caption. "I kept at it for a long time, I walked a lot, and did intermittent fasting. I don't drink alcohol. I only drink water and coffee. And I walk about 5 miles per day. I also eat low carb and stop eating after 9 pm. I am now 122 pounds," she wrote, adding, "Being fat is mostly always a choice. Health issues slow progress down but weight loss is possible. Take it from me."
In the comment section, Loomer's followers took to praising her determination and endurance, with some calling her an inspiration for their own journeys. But, some pointed out that Loomer should perhaps focus on a personality transformation next.
Loomer has been critical of other political figures' weight
While Laura Loomer's weight loss journey certainly inspired many, it seems some of the praise on social media went to her head, and she's taken to commenting on other women's bodies. When Loomer's former Republican ally and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham made an appearance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Loomer took to X to condemn Grisham for switching sides, and to comment on her weight as well. "Stephanie Grisham really hit the wall," Loomer wrote. "I guess she started eating uncontrollably ever since she quit Trump. She must have gained about 75 pounds since she 'resigned,'" Loomer continued.
While many of Loomer's supporters hopped on the hate train in the comments, some questioned why she felt the need to make hateful comments about Grisham's appearance. Grisham clapped back in a tweet of her own. "Hi @LauraLoomer — I've actually hit menopause, which sucks a ton & yes it's a weight struggle," Grisham wrote.
Loomer also criticized abortion rights activist Olivia Julianna's weight in another tweet. "I'm a Trump supporter, but if you DM me, I will make you a free custom Weight loss and diet plan. I bet you will lose 10 pounds a month on my plan," Loomer wrote. "I will do it for you for free. You are unhealthy." Many in the comment section seemed to agree that Loomer needs to work on more than just her diet plan and perhaps consider educating herself on etiquette.