Laura Loomer's Weightloss Transformation Is Turning Heads

Laura Loomer's name has become synonymous with Donald Trump's, thanks to her unwavering support of the former president. Anyone who's been in the political loop long enough knows that Loomer and Trump have a rather strange relationship, often appearing to be more than just friends. They certainly have a lot in common, especially when it comes to how they treat some of their fellow humans. Loomer has been making headlines for more than just her controversial comments and actions, however.

In March 2024, the political activist took to X, formerly Twitter, posting a video showing off her body, revealing that she used to weigh 195 pounds. "I don't like talking about it because I hated everything about myself when I was that size, and I'm embarrassed I was ever that big," Loomer wrote in the caption. "I kept at it for a long time, I walked a lot, and did intermittent fasting. I don't drink alcohol. I only drink water and coffee. And I walk about 5 miles per day. I also eat low carb and stop eating after 9 pm. I am now 122 pounds," she wrote, adding, "Being fat is mostly always a choice. Health issues slow progress down but weight loss is possible. Take it from me."

In the comment section, Loomer's followers took to praising her determination and endurance, with some calling her an inspiration for their own journeys. But, some pointed out that Loomer should perhaps focus on a personality transformation next.

