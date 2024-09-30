The following article mentions racism and Islamophobia.

Right-wing activist and Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer has been generating headlines for her increasingly outrageous public stunts, which she dubs "Loomering." Mentored by Roger Stone, himself a noted provocateur, Loomer has made a name for herself as a professional troll, self-professed Islamophobe, and conspiracy theorist. Accordingly, she has ingratiated herself within the MAGA elite.

Advertisement

Over the years, Donald Trump has had some wild interactions with superfans, but Loomer is arguably his biggest fangirl and cheerleader. Though many former allies have come out in their masses to disavow him, Loomer is one woman in Donald Trump's inner circle who won't be backing down any time soon. "I don't control Laura, Laura has to say what she wants. She's a free spirit," Trump said, per Politico. Her influence has caused grave concern for Trump's aides. When he went viral for falsely claiming that immigrants are eating people's pets, for instance, Loomer was blamed for the snafu (she has peddled such conspiracies on X). "Trump lost the debate because of his performance or lack thereof," Republican consultant Dennis Lennox told Semafor. "That's what happens when you wing it, live in the Fox News — X bubble, and rely upon Matt Gaetz, let alone Laura Loomer."

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly for someone so contentious, Loomer has been embroiled in a seemingly endless succession of controversies over the years. But history is unlikely to be kind to the MAGA enfant terrible. Here are 11 controversies that will always haunt Laura Loomer.