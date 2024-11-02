What Really Led To Lauren Boebert's Split From Her Ex-Husband Jayson

It's hard to remember the last time Lauren Boebert was not in the news due to a controversy. In 2023, Boebert's personal life drew significant media attention after she announced her split from her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert. Initially, Lauren revealed that she decided to end the marriage due to irreconcilable differences and wanted privacy. As time passed, it became clear that things were worse than expected and the politician had to step away from their marriage because of infidelity.

In May 2023, Boebert issued a statement and noted that she was filing for divorce from her ex-husband. Moreover, the U.S. representative made it clear that she always remained faithful in her marriage and was prompted to file for divorce because of issues that couldn't be resolved. "This is truly about irreconcilable differences. I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children," Lauren said, per The Colorado Sun. The news of their separation spread like wildfire in the media and became a hot topic.

After her divorce, Lauren did try to re-enter the dating scene and went on a provocative date in September 2023. Unfortunately, the date didn't go well and the U.S. representative was once again in the news for all the wrong reasons. That's when Jayson decided to open up about their divorce and admitted that their marriage ended because he was unfaithful to Lauren.

