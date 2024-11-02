What Really Led To Lauren Boebert's Split From Her Ex-Husband Jayson
It's hard to remember the last time Lauren Boebert was not in the news due to a controversy. In 2023, Boebert's personal life drew significant media attention after she announced her split from her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert. Initially, Lauren revealed that she decided to end the marriage due to irreconcilable differences and wanted privacy. As time passed, it became clear that things were worse than expected and the politician had to step away from their marriage because of infidelity.
In May 2023, Boebert issued a statement and noted that she was filing for divorce from her ex-husband. Moreover, the U.S. representative made it clear that she always remained faithful in her marriage and was prompted to file for divorce because of issues that couldn't be resolved. "This is truly about irreconcilable differences. I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children," Lauren said, per The Colorado Sun. The news of their separation spread like wildfire in the media and became a hot topic.
After her divorce, Lauren did try to re-enter the dating scene and went on a provocative date in September 2023. Unfortunately, the date didn't go well and the U.S. representative was once again in the news for all the wrong reasons. That's when Jayson decided to open up about their divorce and admitted that their marriage ended because he was unfaithful to Lauren.
Lauren Boebert's relationship with ex-husband worsened after separation
On September 18, 2023, Jayson Boebert posted an apology on his official Facebook page, admitting that he cheated. He added, "I was unfaithful to Lauren in so many ways. My actions were selfish and thoughtless, and I failed to consider the consequences they would ultimately have on the person I hold dearest in my heart." Even though he glorified Lauren in his post, his relationship with his ex-wife became dreadful after the separation. In January 2024, the Associated Press reported that Jayson was taken into custody after an altercation with Lauren in a restaurant. The situation got out of control, prompting authorities to arrest him on charges of disorderly conduct and more.
But things didn't end there, as Jayson got arrested again a few days after the altercation on a far more serious allegation. Three days after his encounter with Lauren, their son Tyler Boebert called 911 and accused his father of assault. As per The Colorado Sun, Jayson took out his rifle as soon as Tyler called the dispatcher. Correspondingly, the police arrested him and charged him on multiple counts, including assault in the third degree.