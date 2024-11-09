Who Is Wolfgang Van Halen's Gorgeous Wife, Andraia Allsop?

Those who don't know Andraia Allsop because of her famous husband (Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of rock singer Eddie Van Halen and actor Valerie Bertinelli) probably know her for her killer photography skills. When you visit her Instagram page, you'll quickly notice that a certain musician is featured in most of her snaps, along with the occasional photo of adorable cats.

Allsop might be married to a famous musician with legendary roots, but she lives a pretty private life. She attended the University of Utah from 2010-2016, obtaining a degree in computer science. During her studies, she worked as a software engineer intern in Salt Lake City for four months. It's not clear where Allsop works these days, but it's a safe bet she's not having any trouble acquiring a job. In one recommendation, a former mentor posted on LinkedIn that Allsop is "a quick study" and added "immediate value to our team."

It seems that Allsop is a Jack of all trades — not only is she a computer whiz, but she's also dipped her toes in the entertainment industry, appearing in Muscle Hawk's music video for their single "Electric Light" and making an appearance on Bertinelli's cooking show, "Valerie's Home Cooking." While most might know her because of her famous husband, there's plenty more to discover about the latest addition to the Van Halen family.

