Who Is Wolfgang Van Halen's Gorgeous Wife, Andraia Allsop?
Those who don't know Andraia Allsop because of her famous husband (Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of rock singer Eddie Van Halen and actor Valerie Bertinelli) probably know her for her killer photography skills. When you visit her Instagram page, you'll quickly notice that a certain musician is featured in most of her snaps, along with the occasional photo of adorable cats.
Allsop might be married to a famous musician with legendary roots, but she lives a pretty private life. She attended the University of Utah from 2010-2016, obtaining a degree in computer science. During her studies, she worked as a software engineer intern in Salt Lake City for four months. It's not clear where Allsop works these days, but it's a safe bet she's not having any trouble acquiring a job. In one recommendation, a former mentor posted on LinkedIn that Allsop is "a quick study" and added "immediate value to our team."
It seems that Allsop is a Jack of all trades — not only is she a computer whiz, but she's also dipped her toes in the entertainment industry, appearing in Muscle Hawk's music video for their single "Electric Light" and making an appearance on Bertinelli's cooking show, "Valerie's Home Cooking." While most might know her because of her famous husband, there's plenty more to discover about the latest addition to the Van Halen family.
Andraia Allsop met Wolfgang Van Halen on social media
To say that Andraia Allsop and Wolfgang Van Halen fell in love at first sight would not be entirely correct — it was more a case of love-at-first-Instagram-DM. Van Halen was the one who plucked up the courage to start the conversation while he was touring in 2015. He told People he still has a screenshot of the first message Allsop ever received from him. "It was just like, 'Hey, it's Wolf. This is my number.' I remember where I was," Van Halen recalled. Allsop didn't play hard to get, and she replied almost immediately, to Van Halen's delight. "I woke up in Denver to a message back from her. I remember exactly the hotel room I was in. It was on the last Van Halen tour. We were about to play Red Rocks and it was the day off before we played that I got my first text message from her and it was like, 'Oh my gosh,'" he told the outlet.
The two went on their first date not long after, and even Mother Nature played along. Van Halen planned a romantic day that ended with the two of them watching the sunset on the beach. Once darkness fell, the two of them spotted numerous shooting stars lighting up the night sky. It was then Van Halen knew Allsop was the one. "It's was such a special night," Allsop recalled, while Van Halen confessed, "It felt like this is meant to be. It's cheesy to say, but definitely love at first sight."
Andraia Allsop joined Wolfgang Van Halen at the 2022 Grammy Awards
While Andraia Allsop is rarely seen making public appearances, she made an exception when Wolfgang Van Halen got nominated for Best Rock Song at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The musician, flanked by Allsop and his mother, Valerie Bertinelli, was quickly approached by two reporters who seemed to have no idea who Allsop was and thus ignored her altogether as they fired questions at Van Halen and Bertinelli. Allsop didn't seem to mind and remained quiet throughout the short interview. Van Halen, however, made sure to refer to her as his girlfriend during the conversation, saying that being nominated for a Grammy was "absolutely crazy" and "I had to bring my mom and my girlfriend as support because I wouldn't be able to do this by myself" (via Recording Academy).
When asked how he planned on celebrating afterward, Van Halen sheepishly responded that the three of them didn't have big plans. "Just being here, that's a celebration, and living within the moment is enough," he said.
Unfortunately, the odds were not in Van Halen's favor that year, and he didn't end up winning a Grammy. He didn't seem too bummed about it, however, taking to Instagram afterward to praise Allsop and his mother for being at his side through it all. "We came, we saw, but we did NOT conquer and that's ok! I got to have a wonderful night with the two most important women in my world," he wrote.
Andraia Allsop got engaged to Wolfgang Van Halen in 2022
Andraia Allsop and Wolfgang Van Halen might have fallen in love way back in 2015, but the two only got engaged seven years later. Out of the blue in July 2022, Van Halen took to Instagram to share a photograph of him and Allsop grinning at the camera, and a gorgeous engagement ring was visible on Allsop's finger. Van Halen simply captioned the post, "She said yes!!" As congratulations poured in, Van Halen's mother, Valerie Bertinelli, took to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate Allsop becoming her future daughter-in-law. "It's nice to have some good news in this godforsaken world," she wrote (via Billboard). Bertinelli also commented on the Instagram post, writing, "How do I [love-heart emoji] this a million times? So happy!!!!!!!"
Allsop, ever private, didn't speak publicly about the engagement, but Van Halen told Beef Vegan that the two of them weren't planning on having a fancy wedding. "No Kardashian sh*t," Van Halen replied when asked if they were going all out for the special event. "It's just people we love and care about to celebrate, you know, getting married, and that's kind of about it."
Andraia Allsop is very supportive of her husband's career — and his favorite artists
While Wolfgang Van Halen was preparing to perform on the "Today" show shortly after he and Andraia Allsop got engaged, he was a nervous wreck. "[It was] one of the most nerve-wracking things ever," he told Heavy Consequence. "I hadn't slept at all, because we were up so early." Luckily, Allsop was in the audience to cheer her man on as he stepped onto the stage, and it meant a great deal to him to have her in the crowd. "My mom and my fiancée have just been so wonderful. They're definitely the people I rely on and lean on. Just having them there to support me was really special," Van Halen told the outlet.
While the public knows very little about Allsop, Van Halen did his fans a solid during his "Today" appearance and revealed that his fiancée is a big fan of Peter Gabriel. Shortly before their special day, Allsop and Van Halen made time to go see Gabriel in concert, and since Allsop was in charge of choosing the song for their first dance at their upcoming wedding, she went with Gabriel's popular hit, "In Your Eyes." Van Halen was very happy with the choice, saying their mutual love of Peter Gabriel's music is one of the many things he and Allsop have in common. Coincidentally, Wolfgang's father, Eddie Van Halen, was also a big fan of Gabriel, making the song a very fitting choice indeed.
Andraia Allsop married Wolfgang Van Halen in 2023
Andraia Allsop might have had to wait seven years for Wolfgang Van Halen to propose, but once they got engaged in 2022, they moved fast, and the couple got married during an intimate ceremony in 2023. When Van Halen told Beef Vegan that he and Allsop didn't want a wedding that resembled the pomp and circumstance associated with elite celebs like the Kardashians, he meant it. Allsop got to marry the love of her life right at home — literally — and the couple said their "I dos" in their living room. "Our goal was just to bring all of our closest family and friends together," Allsop told People, explaining that she and Van Halen had each weathered some personal tragedies in the years leading up to their special day. "We wanted to create this wedding as a celebration not only just for us to get married, but a celebration for the people we love," she explained.
This vision is what made their home the perfect venue — Allsop and Van Halen wanted the ceremony to be a special, private affair away from prying eyes. After tying the knot in their living room, the newlyweds got to have their reception in their very own backyard, which imitated a true fairytale with flowers and string lights.
Andraia Allsop made sure Wolfgang's late father was included in their wedding
Wolfgang Van Halen has shared heartbreaking tributes to his father ever since the rock legend's death in 2020. It's safe to say that Andraia Allsop knew Eddie Van Halen quite well, given that she started dating his son five years before his death, so it only made sense that she wanted to include her late father-in-law in her wedding ceremony somehow.
"We'll be having an empty chair that would've been his at the ceremony," Allsop shared with People ahead of her nuptials, adding that she and Wolfgang also have a bookshelf stacked with pictures of the late rocker, as well as other family members they'd lost over the years. Wolfgang explained that Allsop understands the deep loss he experienced when his father died because she had lost close family members as well. "It's important to include them and have them be a part of the ceremony that we wish they were here for," Wolfgang said.
Aside from setting out a chair for Eddie Van Halen at the ceremony, Allsop also took time to hand craft pictures of her husband and his father into memory charms, which she then added to the bouquets, boutonnieres, and corsages. This little memento served to not only show off Eddie and his son's special relationship but to ensure he was on the minds of all those attending the couple's special day.
Andraia Allsop shares a special bond with her family
Another thing Wolfgang Van Halen and Andraia Allsop have in common is their deep love for their families. Allsop was aware that her husband was mourning the absence of his father on their wedding day, and being thankful for the family they still had, she decided to make them an intimate part of the ceremony.
Instead of asking younger family members to be her flower girls on the big day, Allsop turned to her grandmothers, and albeit it a little unconventional, having them in this role on her special day made Allsop's wedding all the more memorable. "Back in March, my grandfather passed away, but when he and my grandma got married [in the] early 1990s, I was about 3, and so I was their flower girl." Allsop explained to People. "So I thought it would be fitting and just a nice little moment to have my mom's mom and my dad's mom be our flower girls."
Andraia Allsop's mother-in-law, Valerie Bertinelli, adores her
Many blockbuster movies have been made about difficult mother-in-laws, but Andraia Allsop got very lucky with hers. When asked about her daughter-in-law, Valerie Bertinelli couldn't stop gushing about how thrilled she is to welcome Allsop to the family. "It brings me such a nice sense of peace knowing Wolfie and Andraia have each other for the rest of their lives," she told People. "They really 'get' one another. Their humor is very similar, they like similar things, they know how to give each other space and they're just so comfortable together."
Bertinelli is also certain that Wolfgang Van Halen's father, Eddie Van Halen, would have been thrilled to see his son marry Allsop. According to Bertinelli, Allsop's ability to connect with Wolfgang and her unwavering support of him and his career are all qualities the late musician would have wanted Wolfgang's life partner to have. Bertinelli gave Allsop the ultimate seal of approval on her wedding day when she offered to lend her a special necklace her late ex-husband had given to her.
Andraia Allsop values alone time with her husband, Wolfgang Van Halen
If you ask Andraia Allsop what her ideal date looks like, attending red carpet events with Wolfgang Van Halen definitely won't make the cut — she'd much rather stay in and have her hubby all to herself. This is largely thanks to Van Halen's rigorous touring schedule, which often takes him away from home for extended periods of time.
Of course, Allsop knew this before she married him, and told People that the two have learned to make any place feel like home. "Home is where we are together," Van Halen told People, and Allsop added, "Home could be anywhere. It could be a hotel room, it could be a bus or it could be our actual house. Home is just where the two of us are." Van Halen added that just being in each other's company is already considered the perfect date. "I think with our life and the way things are, the best thing, and our favorite thing to do, is to just be next to each other."
Andraia Allsop is very proud of Wolfgang Van Halen
Being married to the son of a legendary rocker who, in his own right, is somewhat of a living legend himself, is enough to make any wife proud, and Andraia Allsop isn't afraid to tell the world just how much she admires Wolfgang Van Halen. Speaking to People, she said that her husband's infinite drive is one of her favorite things about him.
Allsop also admires her husband's musical talent — Van Halen plays all the instruments on his records himself — and his choice to take on the entertainment world despite knowing how challenging it can be. Allsop is well aware that Van Halen could have thrown in the towel a long time ago, but he chose to use his talents and make something of himself instead. "I'm so proud of that. Wolfie is the hardest worker. And so I really love that about him," she said.
Andraia Allsop still finds glamorous events a little intimidating
Given Wolfgang Van Halen's immense musical talent, it might be safe to say that his 2022 Grammy nomination won't be the last, and while Andraia Allsop took on the red carpet to support her man at the awards ceremony, she still isn't very comfortable with all the hoopla — and neither is Van Halen, for that matter.
The year 2022 might have been the time Van Halen and Allsop made their debut at the Grammys, but 2024 saw the musician attending the Oscars. He lent his killer guitar skills to "I'm Just Ken," a fan-favorite from Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie, which was nominated for Best Original Song. Van Halen performed the track at the Academy Awards alongside Slash and Ryan Gosling, and both he and Allsop were incredibly nervous while getting ready for the big event.
"It actually felt like we were getting ready for our wedding today," Allsop told People on the red carpet. "I think it was more stressful getting ready today," Van Halen joked. When the reporter handed Allsop the microphone after asking Van Halen how he felt about the big night, she immediately said, "I'm just so proud." She later added she and Van Halen didn't even have any plans for after the event (clearly simply getting ready for the Oscars left little time to decide what to do afterward), but indicated that she was up for anything. "I'm ready to stay up all night if we have to," she laughed. Valerie Bertinelli, who was also there to support Van Halen, added that attending the Oscars was an anomaly for the three of them. "We never go out," she said. "This is not us at all," Van Halen sheepishly agreed.