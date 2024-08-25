Wolfgang Van Halen: The Tragic Story Of Valerie Bertinelli's Son

This article includes mentions of addiction.

He might originally have been known for his parents' achievements, but these days Wolfgang Van Halen is an icon in his own right. He's a multi-instrumentalist, Grammy-nominated artist, and everything you hear on his albums he did himself. The only time he plays with a band is when he takes to the stage as Mammoth WVH. "This is just something for me. It's a sacred experience for me. It's my project, and an artistic outlet for me and my mental wellbeing," he once told Overdrive. The stage is still the place Wolfgang feels closest to his father, the iconic Edward "Eddie" Van Halen. "There's been a handful of moments though, where I've done something, and then I realize like, 'Oh sh*t, dad used to do that all the time on stage," he told People. "[My dad is] the reason why I do what I do. I wouldn't exist if it wasn't for him."

Advertisement

In between making music and touring, Wolfgang has managed to wed the love of his life, Andraia Allsop, in 2023. She described their small wedding, which was held at their Los Angeles home and only had 90 guests in attendance, as entering the light at the end of a very dark tunnel. "The past few years, not only with the world, but also with personal tragedies, haven't been the easiest," she admitted. Wolfgang knows a thing or two about personal tragedies, some of which started when he was just a kid playing on stage with his dad.