JD Vance's Weird Reaction To Trump Assassination Attempt Has Everyone Fact Checking Him

As the 2024 election season winds down, Donald Trump's left field VP pick, JD Vance, made an eleventh-hour appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" that had many people scratching their heads. Similar to most of the interviews he's given since becoming the VP nominee, Vance spoke very positively of Trump throughout this appearance and shared small recollections that felt innocent enough. However, Vance's weird reaction to Trump's first assassination attempt had many people fact-checking him.

Vance gave Rogan a rundown of his actions after seeing video footage of the assassination attempt, saying, "First I was so [angry], but then I go into fight or flight mode with my kids." He then describes taking his children home from a family outing: "I grab my kids up, throw them in the car, go home, and load all my guns, and basically stand like a sentry in our front door." Given the complicated relationship between Vance and Trump and the fact that he wasn't confirmed as his running mate at the time of the incident, Vance's story is hard to believe for some.

Multiple netizens on X, formerly Twitter, have called Vance out for telling what they feel are blatant lies in this portion of the interview. For example, one person tweeted a clip of Vance telling the story, writing, "JD Vance on Rogan's podcast making up a story about when he found out Trump was shot at." The comments section for another tweet about the story is full of people casting doubt, including one who said: "Yeah, that didn't happen. And what's even more pathetic is that he thinks it's a good thing to pretend that it did." Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Vance may have stretched the truth about details surrounding the assassination attempts against Trump.

