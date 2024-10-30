Will Kimberly Guilfoyle Leave Don Jr. If Trump Loses The Election? The Rumors Are Heating Up
Ever since Donald Trump Jr. was caught canoodling with Palm Beach socialite and model Bettina Anderson, everyone's been wondering what his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle's reaction was to the cheating rumors. Despite the former Fox News host trying her best to quell the gossip, it hasn't died down. If anything, it's ramped up even more. And, with the 2024 presidential election drawing ever closer, many are speculating about what might happen if Guilfoyle's future father-in-law, Donald Trump, finds himself on the losing side. Will she dump her beloved Don Jr. and build a new empire, or will she stay by his side? If you ask political commentator Meghan McCain, she's not terribly optimistic Guilfoyle will walk down the aisle with Don Jr. if his dad's third bid for the White House fails.
During an appearance on journalist Tara Palmeri's "Somebody's Gotta Win" podcast, McCain pointed out that Guilfoyle has no doubt benefited from her relationship with Don Jr., but that it naturally goes both ways. The Trump loyalist has done numerous speaking events for the Republican party and has praised the famous family at every opportunity. But should all this campaigning turn out to be in vain, McCain reckons that Guilfoyle might just kick her fiancé to the curb for his alleged infidelity. "If the Trumps [lose the election], I could see her pivoting," McCain opined. "If Trump wins, she stays with Don Jr. If Trump loses, watch Kimberly chart her own path."
For now, the outspoken TV personality suspects that Guilfoyle "will swallow her pride [and] put a big smile on." On the other hand, sources who spoke to the Daily Mail reasoned that what Guilfoyle does next "is anyone's guess," but breaking up before the election takes place would not be a wise move on Don Jr's. part since, "She has been so entrenched in the campaign it would look bad to humiliate her."
She's a master strategist who will land on her feet — no matter what
Those who believe Kimberly Guilfoyle is sitting idly by while Donald Trump Jr. seemingly pursues other women should think again. As Tara Palmeri proclaimed on "Somebody's Gotta Win," she used to work alongside the former Fox News host and she definitely wasn't someone to be trifled with. "The Kimberly that I used to know is not just going to sit and take this," Palmeri argued. Guest Meghan McCain agreed, theorizing, "I think Kimberly is strategic, ultimately, and I think she makes her move when it works for her."
She added, "I don't think she would let this emotional reaction get in the way of her next move." There's no denying that there are some strange aspects to Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s relationship that people have been ignoring for a while, but sources who spoke to News Nation claimed that rumors of the couple potentially calling it quits are nothing but scuttlebut. "Kimberly and Don are just fine," they confirmed. "They have a lot of travel together coming up for the campaign. This is nonsense."
Another tipster claimed that Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson have known each other for years, thanks to her ongoing friendship with his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, and as such the drama surrounding the photographs of them together is much ado about nothing. With any luck, all will finally be revealed if Donald Trump loses the election, but until then, it appears that Guilfoyle is determined to stick it out with Don Jr. no matter what.