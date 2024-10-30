Will Kimberly Guilfoyle Leave Don Jr. If Trump Loses The Election? The Rumors Are Heating Up

Ever since Donald Trump Jr. was caught canoodling with Palm Beach socialite and model Bettina Anderson, everyone's been wondering what his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle's reaction was to the cheating rumors. Despite the former Fox News host trying her best to quell the gossip, it hasn't died down. If anything, it's ramped up even more. And, with the 2024 presidential election drawing ever closer, many are speculating about what might happen if Guilfoyle's future father-in-law, Donald Trump, finds himself on the losing side. Will she dump her beloved Don Jr. and build a new empire, or will she stay by his side? If you ask political commentator Meghan McCain, she's not terribly optimistic Guilfoyle will walk down the aisle with Don Jr. if his dad's third bid for the White House fails.

During an appearance on journalist Tara Palmeri's "Somebody's Gotta Win" podcast, McCain pointed out that Guilfoyle has no doubt benefited from her relationship with Don Jr., but that it naturally goes both ways. The Trump loyalist has done numerous speaking events for the Republican party and has praised the famous family at every opportunity. But should all this campaigning turn out to be in vain, McCain reckons that Guilfoyle might just kick her fiancé to the curb for his alleged infidelity. "If the Trumps [lose the election], I could see her pivoting," McCain opined. "If Trump wins, she stays with Don Jr. If Trump loses, watch Kimberly chart her own path."

For now, the outspoken TV personality suspects that Guilfoyle "will swallow her pride [and] put a big smile on." On the other hand, sources who spoke to the Daily Mail reasoned that what Guilfoyle does next "is anyone's guess," but breaking up before the election takes place would not be a wise move on Don Jr's. part since, "She has been so entrenched in the campaign it would look bad to humiliate her."

