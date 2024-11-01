Melania Trump's Former Aide Exposes Her Relationship With Donald In One Alleged Text

Melania Trump's former friend and aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, continues her feud with Melania after exposing personal texts between the two involving Hurricane Maria, a hurricane that caused catastrophic damage to Puerto Rico in September 2017. Wolkoff revealed that Melania showed no interest in visiting Puerto Rico during its time of struggle.

Wolkoff was heavily involved in Donald Trump's inauguration and was an associate of Melania's in the West Wing. After she stopped working with the Trump administration, Wolkoff penned a tell-all about the former First Lady titled, "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," which detailed many controversial behaviors acted out by Melania, including requesting to have images of Donald's daughter Ivanka Trump removed from photos depicting the former president being sworn into office. In a statement originally shared on the official White House website, Melania, who has been iffy about wanting to be First Lady again, claimed she felt betrayed by Wolkoff, and that her former aide has basically just become another tragic detail in her life. "This is a woman who secretly recorded our phone calls, releasing portions from me that were out of context, then wrote a book of idle gossip trying to distort my character," Melania stated.

Wolkoff has fueled the fire between her and Melania by posting screenshots on X showcasing the internet personality texting Melania about whether she plans to visit Puerto Rico or not. Melania's response was cold, blatantly stating that she was not.