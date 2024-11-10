Gwyneth Paltrow's Husband Has No Qualms With Her Steamy On-Screen Romances

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have producer Ryan Murphy to thank for their romance. Murphy invited Paltrow to guest star on his wildly popular series "Glee," which he co-wrote and co-created alongside Falchuk. Paltrow and Falchuk were both married to other people when they met (Chris Martin and Suzanne Bukinik, respectively) but got along well and kept in touch through professional circles over the years. It wasn't until both were divorced that they began seeing each other in 2014 before going public with their relationship in 2015. The two were engaged in 2017 and tied the knot the following year.

Both have made it clear that their love is still going strong, and Falchuck has proven how supportive he is of his wife's career, whether she is acting or running her wellness brand, Goop. Paltrow and Falchuk even collaborated on the 2019 Netflix series "The Politician," which Falchuk co-created and Paltrow executive produced. Even thought Paltrow previously considered giving up acting to focus on parenting and being an entrepreneur, she did return to the screen to play a part in her husband's show. The two try to avoid putting their marriage in the spotlight, which is a big departure from Paltrow's previous relationships with big names in Hollywood. It's obvious that they only have eyes for each other, as their public displays of affection made headlines in September 2024 while the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

