The Surprising Celebrity That Henry Winkler Sent A Fan Letter To

Though receiving fan mail from the public is a regular occurrence in many celebrities' daily lives, the notion of celebrities sending other celebrities appreciation letters is probably less heard of. Regardless, "Happy Days" star Henry Winkler took his own chance at contacting one of his celebrity idols when he sent a letter to an artist he cherishes: country singer Jelly Roll. Winkler, whose wife didn't realize how famous he was when they began dating, adorably reached out to the star, to whom he formally refers to as "Mr. Roll," he told Kelly Ripa on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in a video shared on the show's Instagram page in October 2024. "I write thank you notes, or fan notes, and I wrote one to Jelly Roll," Winkler said. "'Dear Mr Roll.' And I never thought I would hear back."

To Winkler's surprise, Jelly Roll acknowledged the letter, and Ripa facilitated a video response from the singer to thank him. Jelly Roll showed appreciation for Winkler and his message.

"I cannot tell you how much that meant to me," Jelly Roll told Winkler in his video message. "I will send you a picture when I get home. I hope you don't mind, I framed it. I hung it up on my wall, where I have handwritten lyrics from Craig Morgan, all the stuff that's really been special in my career." If their pending meetup ever takes place, the "I Am Not Okay" singer warned Winkler to be prepared for a hug. "I can't wait to see you and hopefully give you a hug, man," Jelly Roll said in the video. "I'm a big hugger. I'll squeeze you."

