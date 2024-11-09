How Sophie Turner Describes Her Joe Jonas Relationship After Their Divorce Will Surprise You

At first, it seemed like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce could go down in the pop culture history books as one of the most contentious celeb splits in recent memory. As People reported in September 2023, Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas claiming she found out he filed for divorce "through the media"; the same lawsuit alleged that Jonas wouldn't allow Turner to take their daughters to the U.K., after they previously agreed she would be able to do that.

The latter drama was resolved when Turner dropped that suit. One might expect Turner to discuss her past relationship with Jonas with vitriol. On the contrary, in her Harper's Bazaar profile for the "Women of the Year 2024" series, she expressed a different emotion. "I'm going through a legal process right now where I can't really say much, but it was incredibly sad," Turner said. "We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard." Turner also said it's difficult when her and Jonas' children are staying with him. On being home without them, she said, "It's absolute agony." However, she is much happier living in London than in the U.S. — and she has a new beau that she spoke highly of.

Turner and Peregrine Pearson are now dating, and reports of their relationship first bubbled up in October 2023. When chatting with Harper's Bazaar a year later, she indicated that she and Pearson are in a great place. "He's lovely," Turner said. "He's funny, and he brings out the cheeky side of me, the fun side. He lights me back up."

