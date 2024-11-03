Melania Trump's Childhood Was Totally Different Than People Think

With the release of her memoir earlier this month, former first lady Melania Trump is welcoming the world into her life and her past -– and revealing more about her childhood and upbringing than many ever knew. In her self-titled memoir, "Melania," she got candid about her "beautiful" childhood in Slovenia, credited her parents for her life today, and dismissed some of the more negative reports about the conditions under which she and her family lived during her youth.

Melania Trump wasn't raised enjoying the lavish and decadent lifestyle she now knows as the wife of gold décor-lover and former president Donald Trump. Instead, Melania — born Melanija Knavs on April 26, 1970 — grew up in Slovenia when it was part of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, a single-party communist state run by Josip Broz Tito. However, unlike many other Yugoslavian republics, Slovenia enjoyed greater economic health and its citizens were granted more freedoms than those in neighboring communist regions.

"Countless stories about my childhood have been published, yet they often miss the mark, painting a bleak and inaccurate picture of my upbringing," the former model wrote in "Melania." "In truth, my childhood was filled with happiness, beauty and positivity, far from the typical narrative of a girl raised in a communist society." She went on to note that any of the negative aspects of governmental control went unnoticed by her as a child. "I didn't feel it because I had a beautiful childhood, and when you're that age, you don't really know anything better," she shared.

